College-bound high school students are embracing a wider range of online tools as they search for and engage with colleges and universities, according to the 2017 e-Expectations study. The annual research project is part of a collaborative partnership between Ruffalo Noel Levitz, NRCCUA, CollegeWeekLive and OmniUpdate (market leaders in enrollment solutions, planning, student engagement and web content management solutions, respectively).

Findings from the 2017 e-Expectations study will be released this week at the National Conference on Student Recruitment, Marketing, and Retention, convened by Ruffalo Noel Levitz June 26-28 in Denver. This year’s study leverages insights gathered from an online poll of over 6,000 college-bound high school sophomores, juniors, seniors and their parents across the MyCollegeOptions network, the largest college planning program in the country.

The research findings cover a wide range of topics related to the online behaviors and expectations of prospective college students and parents, particularly how they use social media, digital advertising, websites, email, text messaging and other communication channels for exploring their higher education options.

Stephanie Geyer, vice president, web strategy and interactive marketing services at Ruffalo Noel Levitz said, “We see more opportunity than ever for our client institutions to use digital marketing tools and tactics to support their enrollment goals. The challenge is always to discern the best channels to deliver the right message at the right moment. With the new vantage point of both sophomore students and parents of college-bound students, our community has a clear view into their priorities and preferences.”

In addition to the top findings released this week, the e-Expectations research project will be expanded this year to include additional insights published throughout the year on a new website at eExpectations.com. This free, online resource will empower enrollment professionals to do their own on-demand discovery as well as consume role-specific research.

“It is our goal with the new website to help empower busy enrollment professionals to be as informed as possible when building their enrollment marketing plans. That starts with free and open access to more than just PDF files of conference presentations,” said Kim Reid, principal analyst, NRCCUA. Reid continued, “In addition to traditional resources like white papers and charts that may be used for team strategy planning, visitors will be able to view archived web content and podcasts, plus leverage interactive reports to tailor the insights to their own goals and curiosities.”

An infographic highlighting the top 8 findings is the first of many different takes on the rich data collected as part of the 2017 study. Geyer noted, “There is just so much here between different graduation years of students and parents, it will be exciting to share more and more.”

