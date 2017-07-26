Atlanta is ready to demonstrate to the world why it is a premier cybersecurity hub

Baker Donelson and the Metro Atlanta Chamber (MAC) today announced the addition of six events to the Atlanta Cyber Week schedule. The Atlanta Technology Development Center (ATDC) and Georgia State University are sponsoring the newly-added events that will supplement Atlanta Cyber Week’s anchor conferences, Cybercon and the National Technology Security Council (NTSC) CISO Policy Conference.

Baker Donelson today also announced the call for applications for Cybercon’s emerging growth cybersecurity product pitch competition. Growth stage cybersecurity companies from around the world are encouraged to apply for the rare opportunity to present their products directly to chief information security officers and other security professionals from companies representing the southeastern United States. Applications must be submitted by no later than Aug. 23. Click here to apply.

“Atlanta is ready to demonstrate to the world why it is a premier cybersecurity hub,” said Justin Daniels, a Baker Donelson shareholder, co-founder of its cybersecurity accelerator and the leader of the Atlanta Cyber Week effort. “We are looking forward to engaging CISOs, startups, and other cybersecurity stakeholders for a week of compelling networking, learning and business development opportunities that set Atlanta Cyber Week apart from traditional security conferences.”

New events during Atlanta Cyber Week include:

Monday, Oct. 2



Startups & CISOs @ ATDC: Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center will host a mixer and discussion session for early-stage companies to speak with seasoned leaders, seek their advice, and tap into their expertise. Location: Hodges Room, Suite 335, 75 Fifth St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308. Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. No RSVP required.

Tuesday, Oct. 3



CISO Meetup: The CISO Meetup is an opportunity to learn and discuss cybersecurity concerns with CISO's from large enterprises located in Atlanta in the Fintech and other industries. Selected companies will have a chance for one on one meetings with CISO's while all attendees will have the chance to network and learn about the Atlanta metro region's cybersecurity ecosystem through the Baker Donelson Cybersecurity Accelerator opportunity. Location: Baker Donelson Cybersecurity Accelerator, 3414 Peachtree Rd., NE, 14th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326. Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Register here.

Friday, Oct. 6



ATDC Cybersecurity Lecture Series: Georgia Tech’s Cybersecurity Lecture Series features Dr. Raheem Beyah from the School of Electrical & Computer Engineering for “Out of Control: the expanded attack surface of control systems.” Location: 75 Fifth St. NW, Suite 2000, Atlanta, GA 30308. Time: Noon – 1 p.m. No RSVP required.

Georgia State University Presents: Capture the Flag: The competition will use the Facebook Capture the Flag Competition framework based on the board game Risk. Each country on the map will unveil a problem with easy, medium, and expert challenges available in six topic areas. Location: Georgia State University. RSVP: (http://www.cybercon.us/atlanta-cyber-week-october-2-6/)

TEDxPeachtree: The ninth annual TEDxPeachtree features 18 of Georgia’s most innovative thinkers and doers who will each go beyond the headlines to share ideas that drive the future, help spark change and that celebrate human ingenuity. TEDxPeachtree 2017 speaker Justin Daniels will be sharing how persistent and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats affect the way companies and countries operate, and the profound changes that must be made to overcome these threats. Location: Rialto Theatre - 80 Forsyth St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Time: All Day. Registration: http://tedxpeachtree.com/

Atlanta Cyber Week is a public-private collaboration that highlights the pillars of Atlanta’s burgeoning cybersecurity ecosystem, exposing domestic and international audiences to the world class cyber workforce and resources unique to the Metro Atlanta region. Additionally, Atlanta Cyber Week will provide multiple opportunities for high-growth cybersecurity companies to interact in intimate ways not offered at major industry events with security decision makers from Atlanta’s abundance of Fortune 1000 enterprises. At the same time, CIOs, CISOs and chief technology officers will be afforded opportunities to have meaningful engagement with select cybersecurity firms, both domestic and international, to learn about product offerings most relevant to their needs.

For more information on Atlanta Cyber Week and the complete schedule of events, visit http://www.atlcyberweek.com and follow @ATLCyberWeek on Twitter. For complimentary media registration, email evan(at)arpr.com.

