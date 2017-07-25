640 Watt Skid Mount LED Light Tower This skid-mounted LED light tower is not only versatile with its numerous deployment and transportation options, but is also extremely durable. This LED tower can be deployed in some of the most treacherous conditions with ease.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial light company, announced the release of a new fold over LED light tower (LM-SMDE-20KW-NG-30-3S-4X150LTL-LED) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This 3 stage, skid mounted light mast has been designed to give operators the ability to transport and deploy 86,400 lumens of LED light between work-sites.

This new LED light tower features a light mast that can be extended to heights of 14' to 30' via two manual 1,000 lb winches. There are 4 160-watt LED lamps located at the top of the tower that produce 86,400 lumens of illumination. A 4-cycle, 20kW brushless generator equipped with a Deepsea controller powers these lights during operation. The entire assembly is mounted on a 16' skid base with four side skid pockets. These pockets allow this LED tower to be transported via fork lifts of skid steers. A support arm at the end of the skid supports the mast when collapsed. The heavily-weighted base allows this light mast to be deployed without having to permanently mount the mast and includes anchor holes to anchor the unit down for long term deployment. Applications for this light mast include, but are not limited to: construction, military, law enforcement, outdoor lighting, industrial, commercial and so on.

"If you are looking at lighting systems such as this then, chances are you are looking for extreme durability," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC." This skid-mounted LED light tower is not only versatile with its numerous deployment and transportation options, but is also extremely durable. This LED tower can be deployed in some of the most treacherous conditions with ease."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

