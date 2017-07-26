Hudson Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dufry AG, today announced the official opening of three new stores and three kiosks at Tucson International Airport, introducing several flagship brands to the Tucson community: Hudson, Tech on the Go, and Ink by Hudson. Ink by Hudson, the latest concept store to be launched by Hudson Group in North America, features a contemporary style and indie-inspired design and ethos. Hudson Group partnered with Poravion, LLC and Cambios y Servicios Inc. to announce the new stores and kiosks, totaling more than 6,100 sq. ft.

Ink by Hudson - built around a core offering of books - was conceived as a cultural hub to the airport community. Located on Concourse B, Ink totals 1,000 sq. ft. and features a curated assortment of bestsellers, small press titles, classics, prizewinners, local favorites, and a unique selection of toys, stationary, fashion, artwork, travel essentials and indulgences. The design is Tucson-inspired, incorporating weathered wood beams and Southwest imagery throughout. Originally launched at Dallas Love Field International Airport in 2016, Ink by Hudson represents the latest evolution of the Hudson Group’s flagship bookselling brand, Hudson Booksellers, which continues to indicate strong customer demand for books and bookstores in the airport environment.

Hudson Ft. Lowell, also located on Concourse B, is a travel essentials and convenience sundry shop, inspired by Hudson Group’s iconic Hudson News brand, offers 2,000 sq. ft. of travel essentials ranging from books, magazines, snacks and beverages to travel and convenience necessities, tasteful local souvenirs and electronics. It also features a large Arizona Sports shop-in-shop where sports fans can find favorite logoed apparel, memorabilia, and much more.

Hudson Gates Pass, a 2,529 sq. ft. travel essentials and convenience store located on Concourse A, pays tribute to the scenic Gates Pass along the crest of the Tucson Mountains. Like Hudson Group’s modern Hudson brand, Hudson Gates Pass centers on customer convenience, and features a large Tech on the Go shop-in-shop, an expanded Destinations regional gifts and souvenirs selection, and fresh, healthy grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.

Mission Market, located on Concourse B, is comprised of three kiosks offering 600 sq. ft. of highly sought after merchandise categories, which include successful travel retail brands: Belkin (electronics specialty store); Sunglass Icon (high-end sunglass retail shop); and Spirit (Native American and Western specialty store).

“One of our goals at Tucson International Airport is to provide our passengers with a unique blend of local retail experiences alongside those items travelers expect to find and we are pleased with how Hudson Group has partnered with us to deliver on that goal,” said Bonnie Allin, President and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Tucson is home to the third largest book festival in the United States, The Tucson Festival of Books. We are especially excited that Hudson Group has featured Tucson’s Festival in its newest book store concept Ink at Tucson International Airport.”

“Hudson Group is thrilled to partner with Tucson International Airport to bring our iconic retail concepts to life, offering Tucsonans broader shopping options than ever before,” said Joseph DiDomizio, President & CEO of Hudson Group, Division CEO North America of Dufry. “As the Traveler’s Best Friend, we are especially proud to announce Ink by Hudson, our newest bookselling concept.”

Hudson Group will also open Arroyo Trading Post and Tucson Tienditas in the fall.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group, the largest travel retailer in North America, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of international travel retailer Dufry AG (DUFN) of Basel, Switzerland. Hudson Group operates over 950 Hudson, Hudson News, Hudson Booksellers, cafes, specialty retail and duty free shops in 83 airports and transportation terminals in the United States and Canada, and operates in 24 of the top 25 airports nationally. For more information, visit http://www.hudsongroup.com and http://www.dufry.com.