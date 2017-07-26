New CO2 laser optics

Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of CO2 laser optics that are optimized for cutting and etching thin metals when fabricating filters, strainers, and related applications.

Laser Research CO2 Optics include lenses that feature coatings with < 0.2% total absorption values to keep them cooler and silicon turning mirrors which have an enhanced DMBR coating to provide up to 99.6% reflectivity. Optimized for 10.6 microns, they are designed to promote sharper cuts with fewer passes when cutting and etching thin metals.

Suited for OEMs or as field replacements for end-users, Laser Research CO2 Lenses are available off-the-shelf in 0.5” to 1.5” dia. sizes with focal lengths from 1.0” to 25” in 0.5” increments and the Silicon Silver DMBR coated turning mirrors come in 0.75” to 3.0” dia. sizes from 2 to 10 mm thick. All meet ISO-10110 specifications for optical elements.

Laser Research CO2 Optics are priced according to configuration and quantity; with 24-hour delivery.

About Laser Research Optics

Laser Research Optics is a division of Meller Optics, Inc., a world leading manufacturer of hard crystalline materials such as ruby and sapphire since 1921. The company maintains one of the largest inventories of stock CO2 optics in the country. Available for immediate delivery, the optics are ideal for direct field replacement in low power CO2 lasers currently being used for laser marking, laser engraving, laser cutting, and low power scribing and welding.

