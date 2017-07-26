Eze Castle Logo "Demand for direct and seamless connectivity from Eze Castle’s global network and cloud platform to peer transaction networks continues to grow."

Eze Castle Integration, Inc., a leading managed service provider to the financial industry, today announced an expanded relationship with Liquidnet, the global institutional trading network.

Through this partnership, Eze Cloud clients benefit from enhanced, enterprise-level connectivity to the Liquidnet network while gaining greater security, control and quality of service. An added benefit, the enhanced direct connectivity between the firms delivers a streamlined implementation, enables efficient operations and maintenance, and provides a robust disaster recovery platform for investment management clients.

Eze Castle’s cloud platforms are enhanced through its ECI Link Network, a global private network that combines business applications, Internet, FIX, market data, and voice connectivity over a single, converged network to power a firm’s trading operations. Liquidnet is the global institutional trading network where more than 850 of the world’s top asset managers and other like-minded investors come to execute their large trades with maximum anonymity and minimum market impact.

“Demand for direct and seamless connectivity from Eze Castle’s global network and cloud platform to peer transaction networks continues to grow. By enhancing our enterprise-level connectivity to Liquidnet’s global trading network, we address this demand and deliver value to our combined clients through secure, simplified operations and full, end-to-end management,” said Mark Coriaty, Chief Strategy Officer at Eze Castle Integration.

“Today’s dynamic trading environment requires traders to have dependable, direct connectivity to the venues that matter the most. We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnering with Eze Castle Integration to ensure that our shared buy-side customers always have the accessibility they need to execute their trades with Liquidnet,” said Natasha Shamis, Global Head of Product at Liquidnet.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of managed IT services, complete cloud solutions and cybersecurity to more than 650 financial firms worldwide. The company’s products and services include Cloud Services, Managed Cyber Security Solutions, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.