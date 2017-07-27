Felsomat USA Names New President/CEO

Mr. Blake Consdorf President/CEO Felsomat USA "Felsomat is perfectly positioned to deliver automation technology to our customers which enables them to stay at the forefront of today's competitive global manufacturing environment."

Felsomat USA, Inc. announces the appointment of Mr. Blake Consdorf to the joint position of President/CEO. Starting on July 10, 2017, Mr. Consdorf returns to Felsomat after 10 years at Acieta, LLC, where he rose from Engineering Management to Divisional President during his tenure there.

Mr. Consdorf graduated from Purdue University in 1997 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, Mr. Consdorf joined Wes-Tech, Inc., an automation company in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, as a design engineer. During his 8 years at Wes-Tech, Mr. Consdorf held several positions culminating in becoming Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering, overseeing 110 employees.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Felsomat,” stated Mr. Consdorf, “as it’s an exciting time to be involved in all the new developments in automation technology. Felsomat is perfectly positioned to deliver this technology to our customers which enables them to stay at the forefront of today’s competitive global manufacturing environment.”

About Felsomat USA

As the newest member of the Reishauer Group, Felsomat is re-defining gear production technology. With installations worldwide, Felsomat delivers complete process chains with standardized machine platforms that create extremely flexible and highly efficient manufacturing systems. These systems provide the total solution for high precision manufacturing of transmissions, transmission gears and engine components to meet the challenges of today’s automotive manufacturers.