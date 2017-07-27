REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of the world’s most secure and reliable telecommunications solutions, is pleased to introduce Server 1600, a powerful and ruggedized Intel®-based computing platform. The server features an industrial-grade motherboard, a powerful Intel® Core i7 processor, and front to rear cooling, delivering high performance across a broad temperature range. Server 1600 meets extensive MIL-STD-810 specifications for temperature, altitude, vibration, and shock resistance.

Server 1600 is ideally suited to run multiple applications, such as a software-based Session Border Controller (SBC), OA&M apps, billing apps, and REDCOM’s Sigma Core call control platform. Server 1600 with Sigma Core enables the server to function as a complete softswitch with extensive call control, transcoding, and transrating capabilities.

“Server 1600 is the right-sized device to satisfy a telco’s unique requirements. When paired with REDCOM's Sigma Core software, Server 1600 enables rural telcos to add revenue-generating Hosted Voice and PBX services, all in a single optimized platform,” said REDCOM VP of Sales Bill Ciminielli.

“We’re proud of the fact that we designed and built Server 1600 right here in the USA,” said REDCOM Chief Operating Officer Chris Hasenauer. “Server 1600 delivers tremendous value to our customers by bringing together a high-performance computing platform in a compact form factor engineered for maximum reliability.”

Server 1600 is backed by a three-year hardware warranty from REDCOM. For more details on Server 1600, contact REDCOM at 585-924-6500, email sales(at)redcom(dot)com, or visit http://www.redcom.com.

About REDCOM

REDCOM specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative communications solutions noted for their quality and reliability. Located in Victor, New York, REDCOM’s global customer base includes commercial telecom carriers, private networks, integrators, and government and defense agencies.