Zoma Capital Invests in Enbala Power Networks

Enbala Power Networks, the leader in virtual power plant (VPP) and distributed energy resource management software (DERMS), announces that Zoma Capital has made a new investment in the company. The Zoma investment marks the conclusion of Enbala’s over-subscribed second close of Series B financing, bringing the Series B total to $17.5 million.

Zoma Capital is the investment arm for the family office of Ben and Lucy Ana Walton, based in Denver. Zoma Capital invests in a broad range of market-based sustainable solutions addressing environmental and social problems, with an emphasis on energy, water and community development and with a geographic focus on Colorado and Chile.

“Zoma and Enbala both have offices in Denver, and both are focused on building a sustainable energy future,” noted Enbala President and CEO Arthur “Bud” Vos. “Zoma’s investment in Enbala is the perfect alignment of philosophies and goals, and we welcome the investment to further expand our Symphony by Enbala platform.”

Other investors in the Series B include ABB Technology Ventures (NYSE: ABB), National Grid, GE Ventures (NYSE: GE), Obvious Ventures, EnerTech Capital and Chrysalix Venture Capital.

Melissa Cheong, Zoma's Chief Investment Officer, said, “Our investment in Enbala will enable utilities, energy service companies and commercial enterprises to accomplish their common goal of more efficiently utilizing distributed and renewable energy resources. The investment in Enbala also supports Zoma’s organizational goal of having an impact within our local communities.”

About ENBALA Power Networks®

Enbala Power Networks is focused on making the world’s power grids greener and more reliable, efficient and predictable by harnessing the power of distributed energy. Enbala’s real-time energy-balancing platform is transforming energy system operations through its revolutionary, highly flexible approach for creating controllable and dispatchable energy resources.

It unobtrusively captures and aggregates available customer loads, energy storage and renewable energy sources to form a network of continuously controlled energy resources. The platform dynamically optimizes and dispatches these resources to respond to the real-time needs of the power system – all without impacting customer operations. For more information, visit http://www.enbala.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Enbala.