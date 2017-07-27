REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of the world’s most secure and reliable telecommunications solutions, is pleased to introduce Server 1600, a powerful and ruggedized Intel®-based computing platform. The server features an industrial-grade motherboard, a powerful Intel® Core i7 processor, and front to rear cooling, delivering high performance across a broad temperature range. Server 1600 meets extensive MIL-STD-810 specifications for temperature, altitude, vibration, and shock resistance.

“Server 1600 was designed specifically to meet the demanding requirements of customers in the utilities, oil & gas, defense, aerospace, and public safety industries,” said REDCOM President Dinah Gueldenpfennig Weisberg. “REDCOM leveraged decades of hardware design experience to engineer a server that delivers an incredible amount of power in a small platform. It’s truly built to withstand the test of time, even in the most extreme environments.”

REDCOM Server 1600 is optimized for low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP), and supports full processing speeds across an extended temperature range, making it ideal for harsh environments and tactical deployments. Its unique 1U, half-rack form factor allows two servers to be installed side-by-side in a standard 19” rack or transit case, enabling redundancy and High Availability in a very compact space.

“We’re proud of the fact that we designed and built Server 1600 right here in the USA,” said REDCOM Chief Operating Officer Chris Hasenauer. “Server 1600 delivers tremendous value to our customers by bringing together a high-performance computing platform in a compact form factor engineered for maximum reliability.”

Server 1600 is backed by a three-year hardware warranty from REDCOM. For more details on Server 1600, contact REDCOM at 585-924-6500, email sales(at)redcom(dot)com, or visit http://www.redcom.com.

About REDCOM

REDCOM specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative communications solutions noted for their quality and reliability. Located in Victor, New York, REDCOM’s global customer base includes commercial telecom carriers, private networks, integrators, and government and defense agencies.