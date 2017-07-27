Advantexe Launches New Manager Business Simulation

In the role of a promoted front-line leader, learners are presented with more than 30 complex scenarios where they weave their way through a storyline by making decisions and reacting to events. “This new, interactive leadership business simulation serves as the bridge between learning and real-life application.” -Robert Brodo, Advantexe Co-founder

Advantexe Learning Solutions today announced the launch of their newest leadership business simulation, the Fundamentals of Business Leadership (FBL). FBL is an interactive learning tool that provides new and experienced front-line managers with the opportunity to learn and apply the skills they need to be successful team and process leads in today’s volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous global marketplace (VUCA).

In the FBL business simulation, teams of participants take on the role of a recently promoted front-line leader. The first thing they do is assess their simulated team, its personality styles, and the business situation. Participants are then presented with more than 30 different complex scenarios where they weave their way through a storyline by making decisions, reacting to events, and interacting with team members, colleagues, customers, and upper management. Each decision the team makes is scored against the best practice leadership behavior for that situation. At the end of each round, teams receive feedback on each decision and discuss how to apply these best practices to their own jobs in the real world. FBL can be integrated into an existing live development program, or it can be delivered completely online as a capstone exercise to an existing, curated content program that has already been deployed.

Key topics covered in the simulation include:



Goal Setting

Accountability

Personality Styles

Coaching and Feedback

Influence

Change

Innovation

And many more…

“We developed FBL to serve as the bridge between learning and real-life application,” says Robert Brodo, Co-founder of Advantexe. “In today’s VUCA world, leaders are constantly searching for the skills and tools they need to be successful, knowing that more than 50% of those leaders will fail without them. We know that traditional training and access to a list of online training videos can certainly help, but they don’t give your learners the chance to practice and learn from mistakes. FBL gives managers the opportunity to practice and apply new skills in a risk-free learning environment that mirrors real-life, just like how pilots learn to fly a plane.”

