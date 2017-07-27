We believe that together, Guia [do Estudante] and EduSynch have a truly unique opportunity to improve students’ lives in Brazil by giving them the opportunity to access higher levels of education and eventually get better jobs.

New York-based educational technology startup EduSynch (https://edusynch.com) has closed a partnership with Guia do Estudante, the largest digital platform for students in Brazil. As part of Grupo Abril, Brazil’s largest publisher, Guia do Estudante is home to over 4 million visitors a month. The partnership is the first time that Guia has launched a digital product focused on training for English Language assessments, such as the TOEFL® and IELTS.

The freemium platform, called “GE-Play Inglês” (Guia do Estudante Play Inglês - http://guiadoestudante.abril.com.br/ge-play-ingles/), is part of a new digital strategy put in place by Abril earlier this year to create a centralized and resource-rich hub for students looking to prepare for different exams.

This hub, called GE-Play (Guia do Estudante Play), currently includes 2 tools:



A platform designed to help students prepare for the ENEM (the Brazilian SAT equivalent).

A platform to help students prepare for English language exams like the TOEFL® and IELTS (powered by EduSynch).

GE-Play will be adding additional platforms in the coming months, including courses on how to structure and write essays (in Portuguese) as well as vocational training for young professionals.

As the first major institutional adoption of the EduSynch platform, this partnership represents a large opportunity for the fast-growing startup. “We’re very excited about this partnership,” said EduSynch Founder and CEO Sean Kilachand. “We believe that together, Guia [do Estudante] and EduSynch have a truly unique opportunity to improve students’ lives in Brazil by giving them the opportunity to access higher levels of education and eventually get better jobs.”

EduSync Chairman Kartik Kilachand says, “Given the significant traction EduSynch has gotten in Brazil in a very short time span, we are now looking to introduce EduSynch in India, targeting the ITO/BPO industry which employs 3.7 million people.“

The partnership between EduSynch and Grupo Abril underscores the increasing interest amongst the growing middle class population of BRICS countries to improve their English and learn how to prepare for English language exams that can significantly impact an individual’s future, both academically and professionally.

About EduSynch

EduSynch is a software company focused on developing adaptive and affordable educational tools targeting English language proficiency exams. EduSynch’s primary focus is training for English Language exams using a methodology structured after the TOEFL® (Test Of English as a Foreign Language), one of the most widely respected English proficiency test in the world. The platform assesses students’ abilities across the 4 primary language skills - Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing. EduSynch’s proprietary evaluation platform allows students to know their score by leveraging the use of a network of over 200 certified TOEFL® and BEC evaluators from around the world. EduSynch is also the first platform in the world that allows students to take full and modularized simulations for the TOEFL® on their smartphone.

As of July 24, 2017, EduSynch has over 80,000 registered users across 197 countries and is adding over 6,000 users/month. EduSynch is headquartered in New York but has operations in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro/São Paulo) and India (Bangalore/Mumbai).

About Guia do Estudante

O Guia do Estudante is Brazil’s largest educational portal with more than 4 million monthly visitors, over 3 million followers on Facebook, and over 240,000 followers on Twitter. Guia was founded 25 years ago as part of Editora Abril (see below). Guia showcases information and resources targeting high school and university students, with a primary focus on Brazil’s Vestibular and ENEM exams, as well as professional qualification exams. Guia has catalogues over 13,000 courses spanning 900 universities, both public and private, in Brazil. The publication also promotes events for students and gives out rewards to the best university courses in Brazil.

About Grupo Abril

Grupo Abril is one of the leading and most influential groups of Communication, Education and Logistics in Latin America. Since its foundation as a small publisher in 1950, the company has become more and more relevant to Brazil and the Brazilian people, publishing information, education and culture. Currently, through holdings and subsidiaries, the company is present in the sectors of Media, Distribution and Logistics and Education.

Grupo Abril is the holding company of Editora Abril, the division of Grupo Abril which manages Guia do Estudante. Editora Abril is one of the largest content providers of the country, with more than 30 brands and about 23 million readers. Editora Abril owns over 18 media brands in Brazil, with a total circulation of over 188 million copies across a base of read of 28 million and 4 million subscribers.

Editora Brazil is the leader in 21 of the 25 segments in which it covers, and has 7 of the 10 most popular print media titles in the country. Today, Veja is the most popular magazine in Brazil.

Grupo Abril posted more than USD $5 billion in revenues last year.