Goliath Technologies is the leading provider of proactive IT Operations solutions to anticipate end user experience issues, regardless of where the IT infrastructure, applications or end users are located. Today, they announced that Burwood Group selected Goliath Technologies as a vendor because of their proactive end user experience Citrix monitoring and industry-only support for all major EHR applications such as Cerner, Allscripts, MEDITECH and Epic.

“At Burwood Group, we continually look for ways to reduce IT complexity while ensuring performance and reliability in our clients’ environment,” said Dan Speck, Vice President of R&D and Technology Consulting at Burwood Group. “As we evaluated monitoring solutions, Goliath Technologies stood out for its ability to centralize management and monitoring of all apps and data across disparate systems, platforms, and devices, particularly how its functionality and ease of use help overcome the unique challenges facing Healthcare IT.”

Goliath Technologies is the only software company that offers a proactive method to confirm EHR applications will be available before physicians and healthcare workers attempt to access the applications. Then, if there is an issue, Goliath has purpose-built EHR modules which provide the performance data and analytics to troubleshoot all major EMR/EHR applications and resolve the issue quickly. Ensuring that applications are always available and drastically reducing time to remediation when performance issues do arise, translates directly to a better user experience for healthcare professionals and improved patient care.

“We considered both patients and healthcare professionals when we designed our EHR Modules. For example, the uncomfortable delay when a physician is in an exam room and can’t access the patients’ lab results or worse when critical data is not available in the surgical suite when needed are incidents we want to help prevent, said Thomas Charlton, Chairman and CEO of Goliath Technologies. He continued, our goal is to make EHR monitoring proactive so that our software will proactively identify failure points and or conditions that can lead to performance issues. This early warning system then alerts IT before healthcare professionals or patients are impacted. This proactive nature is why EHR Modules are used at many health systems to proactively monitor Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH and Allscripts”.

About Burwood Group

Burwood Group is a systems integrator, helping forward-thinking IT leaders deliver knowledge to the end-user within the organization’s unique business context to increase profitability, reduce risk, and enhance customer loyalty. We partner with leading technology and service organizations to provide tailored product and industry solutions. We work to ensure an optimal fit for each individual client. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Burwood Group serves local, national, and international clients. We pride ourselves in being trusted business advisors to clients by providing smarter solutions that deliver better outcomes. Visit http://www.burwood.com.

About Goliath Technologies

Goliath Technologies provides proactive IT operations software to address the challenges associated with managing a hybrid IT infrastructure. Organizations of all sizes are moving to the Cloud in some form, and our products are purpose built to assist in that transition because IT can manage applications, infrastructure and users regardless of where they are located. Customers use our products to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and report, so performance issues can be resolved before end users are impacted. Because, IT infrastructure is moving. IT accountability is not. Customers include Walmart, Facebook, UHS, the VA, ADP, Verizon Wireless, and Office Depot.