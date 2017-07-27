“Creating a full-time presence in Singapore shows our commitment to the region and to our partners and customers here. It just made good sense from a client support perspective,” says Nair.

Levvel, LLC, a fast-growing consulting firm, today announced that Arunkumar Nair has joined its executive leadership team as Managing Director of the ASEAN region, an area comprised of ten Southeast Asian states, including Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. Nair joins the team as the company continues to expand its capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region to better serve clients with presence in global markets.

Nair brings over 15 years of international experience across multiple disciplines within the financial sector. He has held leadership roles in sales, consulting, global product management, and transformation efforts. He joins Levvel from Fiserv, where he managed sales of digital solutions in Asia.

The ASEAN region’s headquarters will be located in Singapore. Nair, along with Akhil Bhaskar, Managing Director of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, recognized the strategic need to have a second location in the expansive geography. “We were already working with partners and customers in Singapore, but servicing them from our Australia base,” says Nair. “Creating a full-time presence in Singapore shows our commitment to the region and to our partners and customers here. It just made good sense from a client support perspective,” he says.

Says John Espey, CEO and co-founder of Levvel: “We look forward to establishing Levvel as a go-to partner in ASEAN for creating disruptive technology solutions, transforming legacy systems, and introducing a modern IT culture that allows our clients to continually innovate on their own.”

