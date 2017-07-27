Clarion's filtered search feature allows customers to easily locate and order safety labels and signs We’re truly committed to providing our customers with the very best in quality, expertise and service – from their shopping experience all the way through to delivery and reorders. Past News Releases RSS A New Symbol Is Being Standardized...

Clarion Safety Systems Participates...

Clarion Safety Systems' CEO to...

Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels and safety signs, announced that, in response to its customers’ feedback, it’s launched improvements to its filtered search shopping feature on clarionsafety.com.

Originally unveiled last spring, the company’s search technology has been overhauled for more simplified product navigation and shopping. Its functionality now allows online shoppers to sort in even greater detail through the depth of safety labels and signs that Clarion offers to quickly find the specific products they need.

“We’re very excited about launching these website enhancements. We’re truly committed to providing our customers with the very best in quality, expertise and service – from their shopping experience all the way through to delivery and reorders,” says Angela Lambert, Director of Sales, Marketing and Standard Compliance at Clarion. “As more customers turn to our online ordering tools for their visual safety communication needs, we’re here to listen to their feedback and take steps to meet their requirements.”

Previously, Clarion’s filtered search allowed a customer to explore its online catalog using its search bar tool to narrow down the safety label and sign results by two main categories: the format of the product (such as symbol-only or multi-symbol and text) and the product’s hazard description (such as the type of hazard or point of interaction with the hazard).

With these latest updates, filtered search has been directly integrated into Clarion’s online catalog for a more seamless shopping experience. Search results for product safety labels, facility safety signs and water safety signs can be narrowed using the filtered search feature found in the left-hand navigation throughout the site’s online catalog.

Additional filters are also offered, allowing customers to narrow their results by filtering categories as well as other attributes like the hazard avoidance, object, body part and language shown in the content of the safety product they’re looking for.

“This new functionality allows our customers to quickly and easily find the labels and signs they need to help reduce risk and protect people. And it’s just the start of more to come. We look forward to continuing to add new features to our website to better serve our customers and partners.”

To learn more about Clarion and its new website, visit http://www.clarionsafety.com. To order safety labels and signs, customers can visit Clarion’s online catalog, create an online account, or contact the company to request a print catalog.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. Founded in 1990, the company continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. Clarion is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.