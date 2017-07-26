ClearHealth Quality InstituteTM (CHQI) announces today the formation of its Telemedicine Accreditation Standards Committee. The 15-member panel, comprised of a wide range of independent experts representing industry, clinical and consumer perspectives, is tasked with crafting a set of robust but workable standards to ensure safety, quality and value in the rapidly growing telemedicine field. In May, the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and CHQI announced a joint venture to develop a comprehensive set of quality and operational standards to promote the best practice of Telemedicine.

“The development of our telemedicine standards will be an inclusive and transparent process,” said Doug Clarke, Executive Director of CHQI Accreditation Programs. The CHQI Board of Directors appointed widely recognized telemedicine experts Alexis Gilroy, JD, a partner with the global law firm Jones Day, and William “Bill” Lewis, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of the international telemedicine provider GlobalMed, as co-chairs of the committee. Both Gilroy and Lewis helped oversee the ATA’s Accreditation Program for Online Patient Consultations, which is being updated and expanded through the new CHQI initiative.

Over the next few months, the Committee will carefully vet CHQI’s state-of-the-art telemedicine standards. CHQI anticipates that after initial Committee approval, a draft of the standards will be circulated for public comment, and that beta testing will begin in early fall. CHQI expects to launch its Telemedicine Accreditation Program by the end of the year.

“The timing of this work couldn’t be better,” said Lewis. Telemedicine consults are projected to grow at an annual rate of 27 percent through 2021. He adds, “traditional telemedicine accreditation standards are often too vague, not accounting for the sub-disciplines of each telemedicine modality. The combination of the quality oversight and review experience of CHQI personnel, coupled with the ATA’s subject matter expertise, will fill this gap by offering comprehensive standards that are specific to the multiple and unique delivery models within the telemedicine universe.”

“CHQI’s vision for accreditation program development continues the work started by the ATA,” adds Gilroy. “This work will not only promote quality and value-centered telemedicine services and appropriate third-party reimbursement, but will offer patients and consumers important tools when considering care options.”

“Since our corporate launch, interest in CHQI accreditation programs continues to grow, as shown by the number of daily inquiries,” adds Clarke. In early July, CHQI unveiled an online web portal that allows telemedicine organizations to initiate accreditation applications for existing programs. Click here to submit an inquiry.

The strategic alliance formed between the ATA, the preeminent telemedicine association in the United States, and CHQI, permits the independent health accrediting body to manage existing ATA accreditation programs and strengthens CHQI’s visibility with telehealth providers, payors and regulatory agencies. Click here to read the joint press release.

For more information on the development of CHQI’s telemedicine standards or inquiries regarding other CHQI accreditation programs, please contact Julie Irons, Manager of Accreditation, at (410) 696-7634 or via email at info(at)chqi(dot)com.