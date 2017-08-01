Savannah Dental Solutions

Those who have missing or failing teeth often experience a reduced quality of life. Whether the teeth are simply missing or have been replaced by traditional dentures, chewing can be difficult, causing a change in diet that may not be healthy. In addition, smiling, laughing, and talking may be compromised. Many people begin to shy away from socialization due to embarrassment. Dental implants can vastly increase quality of life.

What Are Dental Implants?

The closest alternative to natural teeth, dental implants are considered the gold standard in tooth replacement. Dentures tend to slip and pinch as they rest solely on the gums. Crowns tend to erode neighboring teeth, and there must be enough healthy tooth structure left to support them. Dental bridges rest on two crowns, vastly increasing the likelihood of future dental problems.

A dental implant is a tiny sliver of biocompatible titanium that is surgically implanted into the jawbone. It replaces the tooth root, halting and even reversing the bone loss that occurs when natural teeth are removed. It also provides a secure, anchored foundation for a replacement tooth.

One dental implant topped with a crown can replace a single missing tooth. A bridge anchored by dental implants can replace several teeth in a row. If a full arch of teeth is missing, an All-on-Four uses just four implants to support a brand-new arch of replacement teeth.

All-on-Four also uses immediate-load implants that allow the implants and replacement teeth to be placed at the same time, eliminating the need to wear a denture while waiting for the implants to heal.

Of course, no single solution is right for everyone. Although dental implants can be placed in the vast majority of patients’ mouths, some patients will require extra preparation, such as grafting to replace bone loss, before treatment can begin. In addition, those with certain health conditions may need to wait until their underlying health is under control. Savannah Dental Solutions will provide a detailed consultation, offering patients all of the information they need to make an informed decision on whether to proceed with dental implants.

