Wanting to enhance the quality and frequency of its external video communications, The Middle East Institute (MEI) added VideoLink’s ReadyCam® on-site television studio system to its Washington, D.C. headquarters recently.

The ReadyCam studio will enrich MEI’s communication capabilities for all users regardless of technical expertise. As the institution continues its mission to increase knowledge and understanding between U.S. and Middle East citizens, the ReadyCam will provide MEI broadcast-quality video for live and recorded media interviews and other video productions.

“[ReadyCam] is a crucial tool in the Institute's drive to produce more and better-quality video content,” said Scott Zuke, MEI’s director of communications. “The Middle East Institute will be utilizing the ReadyCam studio not only for live shots, but also to record video press releases on major news stories, expert commentary for short informational videos, and lectures for a new online course on contemporary issues in the Middle East.”

Fully equipped with an HD camera, broadcast quality audio and lighting, electronic backdrop, as well as IP-based transmission (internet), the easy-to-use, in-house broadcast studio is operated from VideoLink’s operations center, where remote operators ensure a strong data connection, clear audio and visual, and prepare the guest(s) prior to use.

“The ReadyCam studio will enable MEI’s roster of top regional and U.S. foreign policy experts to quickly respond to live TV interview requests and eliminate many travel and scheduling challenges," said Jonathan Robbins, Director of ReadyCam Sales.

Paul Salem, Vice President for Policy Analysis, Research, and Programs – Salem focuses on issues of political change, transition, and conflict as well as the regional and international relations of the Middle East. He has an emphasis on the countries of the Levant and Egypt.

Gerald M. Feierstein, Director of Gulf Affairs - Feierstein retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in May 2016 after a 41-year career. He served in nine overseas postings, including three tours of duty in Pakistan, as well as tours in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Tunisia. In 2010, President Obama appointed Feierstein U.S. Ambassador to Yemen, where he served until 2013.

Charles Lister, Senior Fellow - Lister is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, where his work focuses on the conflict in Syria and on issues of terrorism and insurgency across the Levant. He previously managed nearly three years of intensive face-to-face engagement with the leaderships of over 100 Syrian armed opposition groups on behalf of the multi-nationally backed Syria Track II Dialogue Initiative.

To learn more about the ReadyCam studio and how it may be right for your organization, visit VideoLinkTV.com.

About VideoLink

VideoLink LLC, an AVI-SPL company, is a leading provider of video services to Fortune 500, financial services, enterprise companies and institutions. Clients use our video services to drive brand awareness and create more engagement with their customers. We are known to our clients for simplifying live TV appearances and lowering in-house video production costs, creating results-driven branded video content strategies, and delivering video production services.

About Middle East Institute

Founded in 1946, the Middle East Institute is the oldest Washington-based institution dedicated solely to the study of the Middle East. MEI has earned a reputation as an unbiased source of information and analysis on this critical region of the world, a reputation it has meticulously safeguarded since its creation. Today, MEI remains a respected, non-partisan voice in the field of Middle East studies.