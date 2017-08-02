Graphus protects organizations from the most common types of cybersecurity attacks today. We are pleased that this patent award confirms Graphus’ approach to identifying social engineering and spear phishing emails is unique.

Graphus, the leader in automated social engineering and spear phishing email detection, today announced it has been awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for detecting and handling targeted email attacks. Graphus is known for its unique approach using artificial intelligence algorithms and graph theory to establish a Trust Graph™ between business email recipients and the people and networks they interact with. The patent also includes determination of a “trust rating” for incoming email based on a number of factors.

“Ninety-one percent of successful cyber attacks now begin with emails targeting specific employees. Cyber criminals use targeting along with social engineering and spear phishing techniques because it is a proven formula. These are attacks on people that then unwittingly aid cyber criminals in their efforts. About six out of ten companies will be victims of successful email-based social engineering attacks this year alone. Graphus’ development of Trust Graph™ technology tackles this problem directly. We are pleased that this patent award confirms Graphus’ approach to identifying social engineering and spear phishing emails is unique,” said Manoj Srivastava, CEO and co-founder of Graphus.

