ExpressTaxFilings, developed by software company SPAN Enterprises, is an IRS-authorized e-filing solution designed for small business owners helping e-file Forms 1099-MISC, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, W-2 and Extension Form 8809 since inception during the 2012 tax filing season. Now with ExpressTaxFilings, employers are able to easily e-file their Form 941 (employer’s quarterly federal tax return), reporting wages and taxes for April through June.

All business owners that pay wages for employment are required by federal law to file Form 941 quarterly in order to report withholdings for federal income tax, social security tax, and Medicare tax. Failure to do so results in a 5% penalty on the tax return for each month the return is late. Late payment of the owed taxes is followed by a heavy penalty of 2-15% of the unpaid tax, determined by the number of days it remains unpaid.

Business Owners that are required to file Form 941 must provide either an Online Signature PIN or e-sign Form 8879-EMP or 8453-EMP. The 10-digit PIN is provided by IRS for the purpose of e-signing Form 941. Owners without a Online Signature PIN are encouraged to apply for free on ExpressTaxFilings.

The ExpressTaxFilings e-filing platform consists of a simplified, interview style process with the option to directly transmit tax payments to the IRS. During the filing process, the form undergoes an instant internal audit to ensure the form is free of any fundamental errors before transmitting to the IRS.

Encrypted cloud-based software allows business owners to access accounts from any connected device with no monthly fees or contracts. Account information is saved for future quarterly report filings making the filing process a breeze.

Founded and based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises continues to lead the market in software solutions and mobile applications specific to IRS tax e-filing. The products produced by SPAN Enterprises offer tax e-filing solutions for various information returns such as Form 1099/W2 at ExpressTaxFilings.com, Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Form 2290 for transportation professionals at ExpressTruckTax.com, IRS Form 990 Series for nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations at ExpressTaxExempt.com, and tax extension applications at ExpressExtension.com. SPAN Enterprises offers 100%, US-based customer service via phone, live chat, and 24/7 email support.