Abt Associates has been selected as one of four awardees under the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Climate Integration Support Facility (CISF), a five-year, multi-award, blanket purchase agreement with a $49.9 million ceiling. The CISF will help USAID bureau and mission staff integrate climate risk management into their programming.

“We are excited to apply our insights and deep expertise in climate adaptation and mitigation into the design and implementation of USAID’s climate support programs,” said Stephen Pelliccia, Division Vice President for International Economic Growth. “Through our contribution, we hope to minimize the effects of climate variability and change on the economic and social well-being of communities worldwide.”

In addition to supporting climate risk management and climate change integration, tasks under CISF also provide opportunities for USAID to build capacity and learn from experiences in implementing climate risk management.

For CISF, Abt teamed with seven partners: Atkins, Clark University, Columbia University’s International Research Institute for Climate and Society, and these four small businesses—Carson+Co Global, Cascadia, Four Twenty Seven and Green Powered Technology.

