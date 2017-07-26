It’s such an honor to be able to participate on the Board to help business professionals resolve challenges and develop actionable digital strategies that really make a difference.

Stephanie Chavez, Marketing Director at The Trade Group, has accepted an invitation to join the Advisory Board of the SMU Digital Accelerator program. Her one-year term began July 18, 2017.

Malcolm Gilvar, The Trade Group’s Executive Vice President of Sales, recommended Chavez to SMU. According to Gilvar, “Stephanie is a tireless worker who possesses a vast knowledge of digital marketing and technology in general. These attributes, along with her overall business experience, make her a natural choice for the SMU Digital Accelerator Advisory Board.”

SMU chose Chavez based on her personal and professional accomplishments. Along with more than a decade of hands-on senior level marketing experience, Chavez enjoys working with students while teaching digital marketing classes at Texas Woman’s University and through The Trade Group’s summer internship program.

Participants in the SMU Digital Accelerator program spend four intense days gaining insight from local industry leaders who help them build comprehensive implementation plans that focuses on digital projects and resources. The four-day program is followed by four weeks of mentoring, which helps bring the initiatives to life.

As a member of the Board, Chavez is looking forward to advocating for SMU and the Digital Accelerator program. She will also have the opportunity to share insights with SMU faculty and students during classroom visits, forums and conferences.

“It’s such an honor to be able to participate on the Board to help business professionals resolve challenges and develop actionable digital strategies that really make a difference. I also love sharing the power of digital marketing with others, so I’m very excited that I will have the opportunity to mentor students during my tenure,” says Chavez.

To learn more about the SMU Digital Accelerator program and view the upcoming schedule, visit http://accelerator.smu.edu/. You can also contact Ms. Chavez at 800-343-2005 for program details and digital marketing services available through The Trade Group.

