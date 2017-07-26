Blue Sentry Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

Achieving AWS Migration Competency status – along with our competencies in managed services as well as the AWS DevOps Competency – is a testament to our deep commitment to helping AWS users attain the full cloud promise. - Kenneth Johnson, CEO/Co-Founder

Blue Sentry, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Advanced tier Consulting Partner solely focused on helping businesses achieve transformational cloud maturity on AWS, has announced that it has earned AWS Migration Competency status.

The AWS Migration Competency recognizes companies that have validated their proficiency in helping customers shift their applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS. Partners like Blue Sentry that achieve AWS Migration Competency status can assist businesses through every stage of migration – accelerating results by providing personnel, tools, and education in the form of professional services.

Blue Sentry is committed to this goal through its use of Embedded Agile Transformation teams, which work alongside customers’ internal teams to affect knowledge transfer and best practices. Each team is led by an engineer who has achieved AWS certifications. This approach helps customers rapidly and efficiently migrate their workloads to the cloud, while avoiding the learning curve normally associated with the cloud migration process.

“Cloud maturity is a journey, and every organization starts in a different place, with a different destination in mind,” said Blue Sentry CEO and Co-Founder Kenneth Johnson. “Achieving AWS Migration Competency status – along with our previously achieved competencies in managed services as well as the AWS DevOps Competency – stands as a testament to our deep commitment to helping AWS users attain the full cloud promise.”

Blue Sentry offers its customers deep expertise in migration, security, DevOps, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) code pipelines, security and data services – delivered with agility and a streamlined service model – so businesses may realize their cloud maturity faster, with less risk, and at a lower cost than if they were to undertake the cloud journey on their own.

About Blue Sentry Inc.

An AWS Advanced tier Consulting Partner and audited AWS Managed Service Partner, Migration Partner, and DevOps Competency Partner, Blue Sentry provides migration assistance and next-generation managed services for all types of cloud workloads. Blue Sentry has particular expertise in data services in the cloud and in DevOps automation, specializing in CI/CD deployments. Visit http://www.BlueSentryIT.com to learn more.