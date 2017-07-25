Left to right. Antonio Vintimilla, Cinemark, Amanda Merritt, Vaca’s mother, Marcelo Quiroz, Cinemark, Marlon Sempertegui, Cinemark, Nina Vaca, Vladimir Carrera, Rotario Latitud Cero

Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO Nina Vaca will participate in the Ironman 70.3 in Manta, Ecuador on Sunday, July 30, 2017, to raise funds and awareness for victims of the 2016 earthquake in Ecuador, which left thousands homeless. The race begins with a 1.2 mile swim in the Pacific Ocean, followed by a 56-mile bike course, and then finishes with a 13.1 mile half-marathon length run.

Vaca’s goal is to raise more than $105,000. The funds will be used to complete construction on the “Villa de la Alegría” (Village of Happiness), a 40-unit housing development for families left homeless by the earthquake being built in partnership with the local Rotary Club, Club Rotario de Quito Latitud Cero.

However, this isn’t Vaca’s first fundraising initiative following this natural disaster.

In 2016, Vaca raced in “Escape from Alcatraz” in order to help raise funds to rebuild businesses in devastated communities. After visiting Ecuador to hand deliver the $100,000 donation, Vaca realized she could do even more to help by building homes and founded the “TRI For Homes” campaign in June.

“I witnessed the grim reality of the earthquake’s impact with my own eyes. Families are still homeless, with many being forced to live in tents,” said Vaca. “I thought of my own children and how important having a safe home is to a family. I realized that we can restore dignity and security back to these families by building homes.”

Although active fundraising efforts have been ongoing for only two short months, Vaca has been able to spread awareness broadly and recruit sponsors, donors and athletes to the “TRI For Homes” team from across the globe. She has also reached thousands of individuals through social networks and interviews with major news outlets. On July 18, her efforts reached the floor of the United States House of Representatives.

“A year later, Ecuador continues to struggle with hundreds of families still living in tents,” said Florida's 27th Congressional District Representative, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. “I commend Nina for her determination to raise awareness and for building homes for Ecuadorian families. I wish her good luck and we will all be rooting for her.”

While Vaca has been the driving force behind “TRI For Homes,” her message and mission have attracted several sponsors, including Cinemark Holdings, Inc., which has agreed to match up to $60,000 of the funds raised to help build homes. In addition, Cinemark has also used its unique ability to spread the word about this campaign by sharing the “TRI For Homes” mission on its movie screens across the region.

“I have 40 reasons to keep swimming, biking, and running, but no one does anything alone. I’m incredibly grateful for the generosity of Cinemark, the USHCC, several family foundations, and hundreds of individual donors, including so many of my family, friends, and colleagues who have come together to make this campaign a success,” said Vaca. “Together we will provide the homes these families need to build a secure future.”

Vaca and the “TRI For Homes” team are closer every day to reaching their goal, but continue to welcome any and all donations. To donate to the “TRI For Homes” campaign head to https://www.gofundme.com/homes-for-hope-Ecuador or http://www.ninavaca.com

ABOUT NINA VACA

Nina Vaca is one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs. She has been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, an NBC Innovator, and a Goldman Sachs Most Intriguing Entrepreneur. For the past nine years she has been named one of the 101 Most Influential Latinos in America. During her 20 years as Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group, it has grown explosively, and in 2015 was named the WPO fastest growing women-owned business in America. Vaca also serves as Chairman Emeritus of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and serves as Chairman of its Foundation.

In addition to her business interests, Vaca is also a committed civic leader dedicated to helping build businesses and communities globally. In 2014, the White House appointed Vaca as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship (PAGE). As a PAGE Ambassador, Vaca has traveled across five continents, sharing her story and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders. Vaca is also a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute and was previously a German Marshall Memorial Fellow and a member of the British-American Project.

For more information, please visit http://www.ninavaca.com.

ABOUT PINNACLE GROUP

Pinnacle Group is a leading provider of information technology services and IT workforce solutions. Pinnacle Group includes Pinnacle Talent Solutions, its information technology staffing and professional services division; Pinnacle MSP, its managed services division; Pinnacle Payrolling, providing payrolling and independent contractor compliance services; and Pinnacle Canada, providing all three divisions of services in Canada. Pinnacle Group has become one of the largest providers in its industry, with thousands of IT professionals providing services across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.pinnacle1.com.

ABOUT IRONMAN 70. 3 ECUADOR

IRONMAN 70.3 Ecuador begins with a 1.2-mile swim in the Pacific Ocean. Athletes then embark on a one-loop, 56-mile bike course that travels along the coast and then inland, before reaching the return point at the beautiful beach of Crucita. Finally, a two-loop, flat and fast 13.1-mile run course offers beautiful ocean views, spectacular crowds and a lively finish line just off of the beach. IRONMAN 70.3 Ecuador offers 30 qualifying slots for the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.



For more information, please visit http://www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman-70.3/ecuador.aspx#ixzz4nU9VxwLh.