Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that First Choice Home Infusion has licensed CareTend cloud-based software for its home infusion business.

First Choice Home Infusion was founded in 2013 and provides high-quality, high-touch clinical care to home infusion and specialty pharmacy patients in Tennessee. When evaluating software, Mark Osborne, First Choice Home Infusion’s managing member, recognized the importance of using the latest technology platform. “We are looking forward to using CareTend to automate our entire business. The real-time business intelligence tools will save time and eliminate the need for paper and spreadsheets,” says Osborne. “Another reason we chose CareTend was for the flexibility of the cloud-based option. We no longer have to worry about server maintenance, data backups, and security issues with CareTend,” he adds.

“We are thrilled that First Choice Home Infusion can benefit from CareTend software, which was designed to meet the needs of today’s home infusion and specialty pharmacy providers,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of the Home Care Solutions division of Mediware. “Relying on software automation is key to making each day more productive and having more time for patient care.”

About Mediware:

Mediware delivers interoperable best-of-breed software systems that improve efficiencies and address safety concerns, enabling healthcare organizations to improve care processes while decreasing costs. Core Mediware solutions include blood management technologies for hospitals and blood centers; cell therapy solutions for cord blood banks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities; medication management solutions for hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and infusion and specialty pharmacy providers; and rehabilitation therapy and respiratory care solutions. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.