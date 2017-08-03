TerraGo Adds New Advanced Features to Magic Apps

New advanced mobile mapping features and laser range finder integration With the addition of laser positioning and offsets for remote data collection, TerraGo helps us rapidly capture high-accuracy data for more assets and infrastructure, even those in difficult to reach locations.

TerraGo announces today the availability of new features in TerraGo Magic including laser range finder integration, offset data capture, Apple® & Google® turn-by-turn navigation, proximity alerts as well as extended waypoint guidance for finding off-road assets and infrastructure.

TerraGo Magic is a zero-code platform-as-a-service that enables customers to build their own custom mobile apps without writing any code by choosing from a menu of available, field-tested features. TerraGo Magic is also the underlying platform used to build TerraGo Edge, which includes these latest features in version 4.1, available for download from the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

“With the addition of laser positioning and offsets for remote data collection, TerraGo helps us rapidly capture high-accuracy data for more assets and infrastructure, even those in difficult to reach locations,” said Fernando Mutia, IS Supervisor, San Jose Water Company. “By integrating Laser Technology’s TruPulse® laser range finders, the field user no longer needs to physically occupy the position of the asset but can capture all the information remotely on an iPad®, which is not only imperative for challenging terrain but also accelerates and improves data collection work by minimizing personnel movements, saving time and money.”

“With TerraGo Magic, we totally change the traditional way of thinking about how custom mobile app versions get built, released and upgraded. When we publish a new feature in Magic, it’s immediately available to all customer apps but doesn’t force it on all customers or require an upgrade beyond their control,” said Dave Basil, Vice President of Product Development at TerraGo. “With TerraGo Magic’s platform-as-a-service, customers can evaluate and include features based on their priorities, timeline, business requirements and users’ needs, giving them the flexibility and control of a custom solution – without the cost of custom app development.”

Try the latest navigation and guidance features in the free TerraGo Edge iOS or Android app.

Register now for a webinar on August 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM ET to see a live demonstration of the latest features in TerraGo Magic Apps and TerraGo Edge.

About TerraGo

TerraGo develops software applications and mobile apps that make it easy for our customers to collect data, share information and work together anywhere, any time. From sharing feature-rich maps and imagery to deploying on-demand apps for a mobile workforce, TerraGo builds intuitive products that enable collaboration from any place on the planet.

Founded in 2005, TerraGo invented the industry’s most widely adopted geospatial collaboration technology with its innovative GeoPDF products, revolutionized field data collection with TerraGo Edge and provides the industry’s most advanced rapid mobile application development with the TerraGo Magic zero-code platform-as-a-service.

TerraGo’s customers include the world’s leading defense and intelligence departments, government agencies, non-profits and commercial enterprises in every industry, with over 2,000 global customers based in over 70 countries and all 50 US states.