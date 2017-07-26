BIXOLON mobile printing line As mobile printing needs evolve with a changing workforce, BIXOLON leverages emerging technologies to simplify printer connectivity out-of-the-box—making our products very easy to use.

BIXOLON Co., Ltd., the global manufacturer of advanced receipt, label and mobile printers is proud to announce that Japanese research firm Chunichisha Co., Ltd., has named BIXOLON the global leader in the mobile receipt printer market for the fourth consecutive year. Chunichisha’s Whole Picture of the Printer Market Report, published in July of 2017, highlights a BIXOLON receipt printer market share of 32.9% in 2016, a slight increase over the prior year, with more than 692,800 total units shipped. BIXOLON’S market share equals roughly one-third of all mobile receipt printers shipped worldwide, a volume more than twice that of its closest competitor.

Since entering the market in 2007 with the SPP-R200 compact mobile printer, BIXOLON has built an impressive portfolio of high quality, compact receipt and label printing solutions, introducing the next-generation SPP-R200III, SPP-R310 and SPP-R410 mobile printers. These offerings support cutting-edge connectivity, including embedded NFC tags enabling auto-Bluetooth pairing and a SoftAP feature for simplified Wi-Fi onboarding and out-of-the-box printing from all Microsoft® Windows®, Android™ or iOS® devices. These models are Apple MFi iAP2 certified and are designed for dual-purpose receipt and label printing on receipt rolls, standard or liner-less label media, making them ideal for mPOS receipts, line-busting, onboard ticket sales, direct store delivery, electronic citations, meter reading and other on-the-go printing applications.

“BIXOLON’s growing share in the mobile receipt printer market reflects our extensive investment in research and development,” explains John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Co,. Ltd. “As mobile printing needs evolve with a changing workforce, BIXOLON leverages emerging technologies to simplify printer connectivity out-of-the-box—making our products very easy to use. This approach serves us well and will fortify our global leadership position in the mobile printing market in the coming years.”

