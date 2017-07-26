Achieve Perfect Nails All Summer

When the temperature soars, bright, bold color becomes the summer style. Introducing Edge Perfection – the mess-free manicure! Edge Perfection is the NEW innovative, easy peel polish barrier that’s making home manicures, pedicures, and touch-ups a breeze. Protect cuticles from unwanted polish mishaps with quick, creative Edge Perfection!

Looking to stand out from the rest? Flawless tips really make a splash at that laid back pool party, but the sun’s rays do a number on nails. Make your summer simple and mess-free with the features of Edge Perfection:



Easy to Apply

Can be used with any traditional polish, gel, or shellac

Five-Free (no formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde resin, or camphor)

Cruelty Free

Vegan

Thiuram Free

Ammonia Free

Prop 65 Compliant

Canadian & EU Cosmetics Compliant

Double Process Patented

Doing nails can end up pretty messy, with unwanted drops of color dried to your fingers. To use, apply a thin layer around the nail cuticle and let dry. If it winds up on the nail, it's easy to shape into place using a manicure stick or finger. Then simply polish as usual. Be sure to peel the barrier off before the polish fully dries to ensure the crispest lines possible.

Get that quintessential summer look with Edge Perfection! Edge Perfection can be purchased online and at select CVS locations nationwide.

