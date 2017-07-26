Avex Designs, LLC Launches a New Website for Iconix Brand Group (ICON)

Iconix Brand Group The partnership between Iconix Brand Group and Avex offers endless possibilities, and working together allows for successful collaboration between strategic business and design, highlighting the importance of user friendly, intuitive design.

Iconix houses a large portfolio of industries including fashion, sports, entertainment, and home. They specialize in marketing, merchandising, and licensing, having 1,100 licenses that sell across various distribution channels. Their brands range from mass tier to luxury, as well as other media outlets. Some of the brands Avex has worked with are Starter, Pony, Artful Dodger, Waverly, Rocawear, and Ed Hardy. Working with Iconix has allowed the digital agency to experiment with modern, user friendly designs, and the finished results show an overall revitalized customer experience.

View the Iconix Brand Group case study on the Avex website.

The Brands:

Starter needed a new design for their two brands: Starter Black Label and Starter Active. Built on a wordpress platform, Starter.com tells the story of the brand though parallax scrolling, full width imagery, and custom typography. Avex also developed a fully responsive mobile platform, with gesture specific scrolling, mobile navigation, and retina display images. Starter’s new intuitive website captures the history of the brand through imagery, content, and usability.

Pony is a men’s sneaker line that was started in 1972 on Madison Avenue. In 2015, Avex worked with the brand to develop a digital conversion platform in the form of a magento eCommerce website. Avex shifted the focus to user experience, design, and a new backend system. Once launched, there was a drastic increase in online sales and traffic. The minimal experience design allows users to browse and purchase with ease and the filter feature gives users control over their shopping experience. Since 50% of their users are on mobile, Avex used a “mobile first” approach, paying attention to the touch screen experience. Using HTML5, CSS3, and Magento CMS, Avex created a seamless website that matches the aesthetic of the Pony brand.

Artful Dodger is a men’s clothing brand that attracts the alternative, untraditional customer. Avex partnered with them to create a minimal responsive website using a mobile first approach. Because the goal was to increase brand awareness, Avex focuses on high resolution, full width photographs to help tell the brands story and showcase the new collection. An intuitive desktop, tablet, and mobile experience, Artful Dodger’s modern adaptation of cutting edge energy is expressed through their new website.

Waverly, a home lifestyle brand needed a website to exhibit their products. Because they don’t have their own ecommerce site, the goal was to give consumers information about the product that leads them to external shopping sites to purchase. Avex designed a product finder to show information about each pattern. This allows users to search through the designs based on preferences. Additionally, Avex worked on their DIY website, Waverly Inspiration.

The apparel brand Rocawear started an online lifestyle publication inspired by the brand. Avex developed a custom WordPress powered theme for the clothing brand, as well as relaunched their main website.

About Avex Designs, LLC: Avex is a Creative Digital Agency in New York City that partners with brands, agencies and start-ups to create engaging experiences. From strategy and consulting to design and development, we're more than just an agency. We're your next digital partner.

About Iconix Brand Group: Iconix Brand Group (ICON) is the world’s premier brand management company and owner of a diversified portfolio of strong global consumer brands across fashion, sports, entertainment, and home. Iconix specializes in marketing, merchandising and licensing its brand portfolio and has over 1,100 licenses with leading retailers and manufacturers worldwide that sell across various distribution channels from the mass tier to the luxury market, as well as through various media outlets.