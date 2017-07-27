Sharon Olson Becomes Fellow at RSF Integrated Capital Fellowship.

“Today, investors with a passion for making a difference have a large selection of social investment choices that give a financial return as well as a "real life" return that really matters," said Sharon Olson, president of Olson Wealth Group.

Sharon Olson, president of Olson Wealth Group and financial leader who leverages capital as a tool for positive change, is one of 24 applicants accepted into the RSF Integrated Capital Fellowship. This nine month program is the think tank of Integrated Capital, part of RSF Social Finance’s efforts to use diverse forms of financial and non-financial resources to support an enterprise that's working to solve complex social and environmental problems.

RSF offers investing, lending and giving services to those who are committed to improving society and the environment. Since 1984, RSF has made over $450 million in loans, grants and investments, placing it in the top tier of social finance organizations worldwide.

“The RSF Integrated Capital Fellowship is a way to get experienced, committed practitioners out of their silos and leverage capital in all its forms,” said Deb Nelson, V.P. of Client & Community Engagement for RSF. “The curriculum focuses on long-term systemic change and covers the work needed to move our economy from extraction to regeneration.”

Overwhelmed with the number of qualified applicants, the selection process took an introspective approach and focused on why applicants wished to join this program. Sharon Olson feels that there is a critical need for financial acumen in wealth management because investors want to grow their money while improving the world. “Today, more than ever, investors want to align their values with their investments,” said Olson. “For several years social responsible investing gave investors this opportunity. Today, investors with a passion for making a difference have a large selection of social impact investment choices that give a financial return as well as a “real life” return that really matters.”

Integrated Capital Fellowship is uniquely tailored to financial activists who want to use their financial power for social impact. Success will be measured by how well the fellows are prepared to move capital using an integrated and strategic approach to meet a social mission. To this end, the program will examine the peer to peer learning aspect and the leadership roles fellows achieve in order to advance the field of social finance.

For over 30 years, Sharon Olson has provided a holistic and sophisticated approach to the complexities in the areas of investment, retirement, risk management and estate planning. Bound by a fiduciary standard when providing investment advisory services, clients get research-based advice aimed at providing fee- and tax- efficiency and diversified portfolios over multiple complementary asset classes.

Our promise to our clients is that we serve as advocates, aligning their vision with their values and life plan. With wise counsel and clear strategies, our goal is to lead with governance to build and preserve wealth. We deploy creativity, an innovative approach and objective advice to create our client's legacy, built to last.

