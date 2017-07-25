Scalp micropigmentation is a good aesthetic alternative for patients with the typical horseshoe pattern of balding that makes them unhappy with the way their hairline looks. - Parsa Mohebi, MD

Los Angeles hair transplant surgeon, Dr. Parsa Mohebi, founder of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, has introduced a novel non-surgical method than can improve the appearance of thinning scalp hair by camouflaging the contrast between the skin and hair color. Dr. Mohebi uses new techniques of scalp micropigmentation (SMP) that can improve the aesthetic appearance of a patient’s scalp through the use of dermal pigments. This cosmetic procedure can imitate the look of a closely shaved head as well as blend in with the natural hair of a patient if the person wants to achieve the appearance of more fullness.

According to Dr. Mohebi, “This revolutionary procedure is relatively non-invasive and can usually be performed without the use of anesthesia. In general, ideal SMP candidates include people without an adequate amount of hair to cover their balding area with the density they wish to see and patients that want to lessen a scalp scar that was the result of an older hair transplant.

While Dr. Mohebi has performed scalp micropigmentation in the past, advances in SMP technology has increased his ability to give patients the hairline appearance they desire. Dr. Mohebi states “Thanks to the latest methods of SMP available for patients, our ability to provide those suffering from baldness with the appearance of a full head of hair has increased. Scalp micropigmentation is a good aesthetic alternative for patients with the typical horseshoe pattern of balding that makes them unhappy with the way their hairline looks.”

Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration is now accepting patient appointments for SMP consultation at both their Los Angeles and Beverly Hills offices. When asked why the treatment is so popular, Dr. Mohebi said “There are many patients who don’t want to undergo an invasive surgery because they can’t take the time off work to recover. SMP is mainly non-invasive which means the recovery time is not as extensive as a traditional surgical procedure. It is a safe and effective way to provide long lasting results for our patients.”

About Dr. Parsa Mohebi:

As the first chairman of the FUE Research Committee of the International Society of Hair Restoration and creator of several methods and techniques in modern hair restoration, Dr. Mohebi, along with his staff, provides his patients with the most advanced hair restoration techniques currently available. Dr. Mohebi has been in the forefront of new research and developing the latest technology to advance the field of hair restoration. Dr. Mohebi is a Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration and a fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration.