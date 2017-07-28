MyStemKits (http://www.mystemkits.com), is the leader in standards-driven curriculum and 3D-printable manipulatives for K-12 education market, and provides a variety of subscription programs to allow any sized classroom, after-school program, and camp the capability to print 3D kits specifically targeted to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning. MyStemKits has the largest library of printable manipulatives of 150+ kits and 200+ lesson plans for teacher curriculum in the world, enabling students to learn everything from Earth Science to Statistics in a hands-on learning format. MyStemKits programming is created and backed by vetted, interdisciplinary curriculum written by teachers and content-area experts.

Partnered with Konica Minolta, Florida State University’s Center for Research & STEM, Dremel, and the 3DPrinterOS, MyStemKits products can be printed in the classroom from any device. The first to incorporate a one-click print process, the kits and curriculum don’t require any downloads or software installation. The one-click idea saves teachers time and money when creating their lesson plans, and since the manipulatives are printed right there in the classroom, MyStemKits allows the students to see what they’ll be learning from start to finish.

“Our aim is to introduce millions of students as young as kindergarten to STEM curriculum by pairing digital content with 3D printing in a way that brings learning to life through manipulatives,” explains Laron Walker, MyStemKits CEO. “It’s important to realize that 3D printing is an affordable and viable option for any educational setting, whether it’s a school, camp, after-school program, or even homeschool setting. With a low-cost subscription and only $12-15 in materials per reusable kit for an entire class, our program saves schools thousands of dollars each year while raising their standards of teaching.”

Hands-on, experiential learning is critical to retention for kids today, particularly in the STEM fields. Currently, MyStemKits is training more than 800 math and science teachers through their partnership with Florida State University, while planning an expansion globally into Dubai. Company leadership are set to present at numerous STEM and technology conferences in 2017 and 2018 around the country,

Agile and responsive education is the pathway forward. The MyStemKits solution is cloud accessible, supports all browsers, and can be used through any device. There are no downloads, flash drives, or software installations. Subscribers simply go online, click the kit they would like to work with, and click print. MyStemKits curriculum and kit offerings are continually updated with the latest in education learning standards. For more information, please visit http://www.mystemkits.com.

