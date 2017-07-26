Terri Maxwell, CEO of Share On Purpose, Named the 2017 Outlive Yourself Awards Honoree Terri was selected, not because she is an extraordinary business woman and leader in her industry, but because of how she treats others.

Share on Purpose, which creates, launches, and invests in companies with innovative solutions, today announces its CEO, Terri Maxwell, is selected as an honoree for the 2017 Outlive Yourself Awards by non-profit, Taylor’s Gift Foundation.

Created in 2015, the Outlive Yourself Awards celebrates outstanding individuals who selflessly live by focusing on others and leave a positive and lasting impact in lives to create a legacy. An independent awards committee looks for people who stand out by living and selflessly giving to others.

“Terri was selected, not because she is an extraordinary business woman and leader in her industry, but because of how she treats others,” says Tara Storch, co-founder at Taylor’s Gift Foundation. “She is a humble leader with a servant’s heart. Her focus is about helping others find their purpose in life, and along the way, she helps them live purposefully. Everyone that works with Terri adores her. She is an outstanding person and we are honored to celebrate her.”

Maxwell, a self-described “serial entrepreneur,” builds businesses that she hopes improve the world. Her first company, Succeed On Purpose, assists professionals in finding meaningful work and living more successful lives. From there, she built Promote On Purpose, which assists companies in making the transition to authentic marketing (versus advertising), as well as IGNITE On Purpose, which helps entrepreneurs scale their business through a pay-for-performance program. This year, she launched Talent On Purpose, which helps corporations build a performance culture by training leaders to be authentic, and building a culture focused on authenticity, trust and performance. In each of these businesses, Maxwell says it is the people who work in the brands that are the ones making the difference.

“I am honored to receive this award, although it seems premature,” says Terri Maxwell, CEO of Share on Purpose, “I certainly believe in trying to make the world better through my life and my work, yet I don’t feel as if I’ve outlived myself, yet. That will certainly come, but it’s hard to see right now. For me, being authentic is about living your purpose every day, at work and in the community. I simply want to inspire the potential of every person I meet, including through the brands we launch and the clients we serve. Helping others achieve their dreams is where I focus my energy.”

The 3rd annual Outlive Yourself Awards event by Taylor’s Gift Foundation will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Union Station in Dallas, Texas.



About the Outlive Yourself Awards:

The Outlive Yourself Awards celebrate incredible individuals who make an extraordinary impact in their community and truly embody the ‘Outlive Yourself’ spirit by giving back to others. Proceeds raised at the event will benefit Taylor’s Gift Foundation’s Legacy Gift program, established to provide financial assistance to individuals and families touched by organ donation. Assisting with needs such as burial expenses, utilities, rent, and more, Taylor’s Gift Foundation works to help those who are facing immediate need. For more information, visit http://www.TaylorsGift.org.

About Share On Purpose:

Share On Purpose creates, launches and invests in companies with innovative solutions that make the world better. Using The Share Cultivator™, we launch purposeful companies that transform industries and positively impact communities. Our culture supports leaders as they grow professionally and personally in the pursuit of success and meaning. Through our state-of-the-art training program, we train team members to work in and run these brands, while fulfilling their own career aspirations. To learn more, visit http://www.shareonpurpose.com.