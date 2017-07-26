DCBA Third VP Attorney Wendy M. Musielak I am honored that the DuPage County Bar Association membership considers me worthy of this leadership position. - Attorney Musielak

Wendy M. Musielak, a partner at the Andrew Cores Family Law Group, a division of Esp Kreuzer Cores LLP, was elected as DuPage County Bar Association’s third Vice President earlier this year. She will serve the membership in this capacity for a term of one year before succeeding to the office of the second Vice President, in accordance with the organization’s by-laws.

Musielak joined the Andrew Cores Family Law Group in 2006 and became a partner in 2011. The focus of her legal practice involves counseling clients in matters of family law including child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support, prenuptial agreements, collaborative law, mediation and litigation, and appeals.

“I am honored that the DuPage County Bar Association membership considers me worthy of this leadership position,” Musielak stated upon learning of her election. “I am committed to upholding the mission of this professional association, while working to continue its growth through outreach to both current and future lawyers.”

In 1999, Musielak graduated with highest honors from DePaul University in Chicago with a B.S. in Finance and Management. She earned her Juris Doctorate from DePaul University College of Law in 2003 and was admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois that same year. She maintains membership in the DuPage County Bar, Kane County Bar, Illinois State Bar associations, and in the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals. She also is a member and former director of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers.

About Andrew Cores Family Law Group:

Andrew Cores Family Law Group is a division of Esp Kreuzer Cores LLP. The Wheaton family law firm has effectively served clients in Northern Illinois since 1996. With offices located in Wheaton, Oswego, and Downtown Chicago.

The experienced attorneys at Andrew Cores Family Law Group provide compassionate and skilled representation with matters pertaining to divorce, high-asset divorce, child support, child custody, collaborative law, and mediation. The Illinois family law firm is dedicated to obtaining the best possible outcomes for clients and their families. For more information or to schedule a consultation to discuss your legal matter, call 630-871-1002 or visit http://www.coresdivorcelawyers.com.