Mitchell Humphrey & Co. is launching Phase 2 of its FMS III product today, July 31, 2017 bringing significant improvements to General Ledger, Budget Ledger, Grant and Project Ledger, etc. New features include a completely redesigned Online Inquiry, new Detail Transaction Inquiry, new screens, etc. to enhance the user experience.

“For over 40 years, Mitchell Humphrey & Co.’s recipe for success lies in our continued efforts to provide our clients with convenient, easy-to-use functionality,” says TJ Martin, Director of Client Services. “Managing an organization’s financial processes can be complex and time consuming so we wanted to make it as simple as possible with FMS III Phase 2.”

About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co. offers a broad range of software, including Financials, Community Development, and Vehicle for Hire Regulation applications. For more information about Mitchell Humphrey & Co., please visit http://www.mitchellhumphrey.com.