Aircall Adds Gorgias Integration, Empowering eCommerce Support Pros

Aircall, the leading cloud-based phone system for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs), has expanded its integration library once again with support for Gorgias, the multichannel helpdesk loved by eCommerce brands. This new partnership reflects Aircall’s continued commitment to helping customer experience innovators build valuable voice capabilities into their platforms by way of its public API.

“Before brands can deliver a seamless customer experience, they need to streamline their own support tools,” explained Glenn Fleischman, VP North America at Aircall. “This integration empowers eCommerce businesses to align phone calls with web channels and intelligently manage every service interaction in a single space.”

“Typical phone systems-help desk integrations are pretty basic: they log phone calls as tickets. Our goal with this integration was to go one step further,” said Romain Lapeyre, CEO at Gorgias. “When a customer calls, Gorgias automatically pulls up their previous emails, chats, and order history. This way, merchants can provide fast and personalized support to their customers.”

The Aircall-Gorgias integration will give users the power to:



Create a unified view of all customer communications across phone, email, Facebook, and chat.

Reference key customer info like order history and loyalty points at the moment calls are received

Monitor and improve team performance with sophisticated, omnichannel analytics

This integration is available immediately and can be setup in seconds by following the instructions provided on Gorgias’ integration page.

About Aircall

Aircall arms small-to-medium sized business (SMBs) with a phone system specifically built for modern business. With zero hardware to manage, dozens of integration options to explore, and the ability to add local numbers in more than 40 countries, sales and support teams are now just a few clicks away from smarter customer conversations. See what hundreds of global teams have switched to at https://aircall.io.

About Gorgias

Gorgias is the help desk for eCommerce. It empowers merchants to manage all their customer support in one place: email, chat, phone & social media. They get a holistic view of their customers, which includes previous conversations across all channels, order history, payments, and more. Gorgias gives 200+ leading Shopify merchants an edge over the competition by allowing them to provide personalized & scalable support.

