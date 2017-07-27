"Success Files" with Host Rob Lowe Will Discuss Robotic Surgery

Besides the impeccable acting qualities, Rob Lowe has, in recent times, made a name for himself as a host in the highly enlightening "Success Files" series. The show is informative and debates a number of topics that shape the future of society. The series discusses developments in spheres ranging from medicine, history, technology, culture and science. The latest of its huge list of topics will be a discussion on robotic surgery.

The introduction of advanced technology in surgery has raised the quality of major operations. These developments have enabled doctors to improve their preciseness, oftentimes reducing errors and the trauma to the patient in surgeries.

Surgery has over time seen remarkable developments that have saved lives and given hope to many patients. These operations have grown from non-sedated procedures that were ineffective as a treatment alternative and were only to be considered in life-and-death situations. This soon grew to sedated procedures which brought ease to patients’ operations.

The hope is that robotic surgery will continue to change the manner in which operations are done, while reducing the patients’ recovery time. This technology comes with advanced virtual reality, great assistive features and the ability to bolster surgical accomplishments. Robotic surgery is earmarked as a gateway to progressive medical practices, increased efficiency and reliability of surgery as a treatment substitute. The "Success Files" show will delve into the realm of robotic surgery to establish a clear understanding of the benefits of this technology and come up with resolution on its role in the future.

The program is developed by an award-winning team of producers, directors, videographers, and editors. It's distributed to stations across all fifty states.