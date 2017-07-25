ISONAS Inc., a leading Pure IP™ access control system manufacturer, today announced that Transportation Impact, has selected the ISONAS Pure IP™ access control solution to secure their corporate headquarters. Transportation Impact is a privately held, 5-time Inc. 5000 company, that provides supply chain cost reduction for clients in multiple vertical markets. With a rapidly growing business, Transportation Impact needed to safeguard their employees and infrastructure with an access control solution. With 70 employees working out of two office buildings in Emerald Isle, NC, it was imperative that the facility was safeguarded against unauthorized access.

Transportation Impact needed a special delivery, the right access control solution from their trusted security integrator, Electronic Solutions. Electronic Solutions worked with Transportation Impact over the last few years and understood their need for a simple and convenient access control solution. Ron Snyder, President at Electronic Solutions and an ISONAS certified partner, delivered the ISONAS Pure IP™ access control solution in the fall of 2016 starting with a pilot program for ISONAS’s new RC-04 reader-controller all managed from the ISONAS software, Pure Access cloud. “ISONAS is a great team to work with as they are all about supporting their certified dealers & offering top notch customer service to help make the implementation process seamless,” states Ron Snyder, President at Electronic Solutions. “The ISONAS solution is a great product & so much easier than past access control systems that required running several cables to install it.”

ISONAS offers a simple solution, which only requires an ISONAS reader-controller and a CAT5 cable for power and data; making it an easy deployment for customers. In addition, Transportation Impact was looking for a mobile access control solution to help eliminate the need for key fobs or access cards to gain entry to the building.

The ISONAS Pure Mobile credential allowed them to take the convenience of their mobile phone to the next level. The Bluetooth® Low Energy feature of the Pure IP™ hardware family (RC-04) eliminated the need for a physical card or key fob and allowed a mobile device to act as an access card. “We are very happy that Transportation Impact selected our powerful mobile access control solution and we were able to put access control in the palm of their hands,” states Robert Lydic, Global VP of Sales at ISONAS. ISONAS continues to raise the bar in access control and help companies better protect their facilities from anywhere, at any time with any device.

About ISONAS Inc.

Since 1999 ISONAS has been revolutionizing access control with one simple solution and is today’s leading manufacturer of Pure IP™ Access Control hardware. When paired with their industry leading cloud hosted software solutions or 3rd party full featured access control software, a complete access control platform is formed. An ISONAS system provides the perfect product solution for securing facilities while reducing costs and providing all of the advantages that Pure IP™ technology brings to the door. ISONAS is based in the global technology hub of Boulder, Colorado, and has one goal; to change the global access control market, and provide a product solution that is secure, reliable, trusted, and more technologically advanced than anything before. Today, the company is realizing that vision with the ISONAS solution installed globally in over 30 countries in a wide variety of vertical markets. ISONAS has been recognized as one of Boulder County’s fastest growing companies as well as by industry partners such as Milestone Systems, year after year for its powerful video and access control integration. For more information, visit: http://www.isonas.com or call 800-581-0083.

