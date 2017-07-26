North American Veterinary Heart Center, Jupiter Florida “After five years of thoughtful planning and research, I am honored to offer Dr. Pelosi’s unparalleled capabilities to our clients.” Giovanni Di Stadio, President & CEO

A global center of excellence specializing in cardiac care for dogs and cats has opened in Jupiter. The state of the art center will provide advanced surgical care (heart surgery), management of cardiac patients (cardiology) and class leading treatments with a goal of providing heart patients longer lives.

North American Veterinary Heart Center, the “Heart Center,” will also serve as an incubator for research and innovation for procedures, pharmacology and medical device creation for the growing global pet care industry.

Dr. Augusta Pelosi, the world’s only double-board-certified specialist in veterinary cardiology and veterinary surgery with a specialization in cardiac surgery, is the Heart Center’s medical director and co-founder. Pelosi’s medical prowess will be complemented by her co-founding partner, Giovanni Di Stadio, the Center’s President and CEO.

“After five years of thoughtful planning and research, I am honored to offer Dr. Pelosi’s unparalleled capabilities to our clients,” said Mr. Di Stadio, who met Dr. Pelosi while researching cardiac care for his family pet, Bella. “I found Dr. Pelosi too late for our Bella, but Dr. Pelosi and I shared a common vision and goal to create a center which would help families searching for cardiac solutions for their pets. This shared vision set us on the path to establish our partnership with a goal to create a center with the outcomes and reputation of the Mayo Clinic or the Cleveland Clinic, bringing the latest technology, surgical skills, and equipment which until now, was not available in the Americas. Our goal is to give people and their pets the best possible outcome.’’

Dr. Pelosi is widely regarded as one of the world’s preeminent leaders in veterinary cardiac surgery. She brings to the center decades of surgical and research expertise.

The Heart Center — built as one of the most advanced cardiac care facilities in the world — will serve pet owners, service animals and military and law enforcement canines from around the globe. It’s located at 1680 S. Central Blvd. Suite 112, Jupiter.

“Our entire focus is on improved quality of life,” said Dr. Pelosi. “Some cardiac disease is successfully managed with medication. Certain other conditions — PDA, or mitral valve disease, for example— require surgical intervention, including open-heart surgery.”

The Heart Center concierge team assists domestic and international patients with the logistical stresses of travel, including transportation, lodging, childcare, pet care and emotional support. “This is an intensely sensitive time for family members. It is important to meet their needs as best we can while simultaneously caring for their companions.” Dr. Pelosi said. “When we look at all the factors that go into successful outcomes, we cannot overlook care and consideration for our patients’ family members.”

The choice of Jupiter was strategically important as Jupiter serves as one of Florida’s bio-medical innovation hubs. Home to Scripps Research Institute-Florida, MaxPlanck Florida Institute for Neuroscience and Jupiter Medical Center, the NAVHC adds to Palm Beach County’s growing scientific community. Ideally situated in close proximity to an international airport, the Heart Center is easily accessible to patients and scientific research collaborators.

For more information on North American Veterinary Heart Center (NAVHC), visit navetheart.com or call 561-250-6580. Follow NAVHC on FaceBook @navetheart or on LinkedIn at North American Veterinary Heart Center

For media inquiries, telephone Jack E. Lighton at 1-561-386-8606.

More about Dr. Pelosi: The world’s only dual board certified veterinary specialist in Veterinary Cardiology and Surgery, Dr. Augusta Pelosi was born and raised in Italy. Dr. Pelosi attended the College of Veterinary Medicine at Universita’ di Pisa and the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (Erasmus program) and earned her DVM degree from the Universita’ di Pisa.

Upon moving to the U.S. in 2001, she has obtained the ECFVG certification. Dr. Pelosi has completed a small animal rotating internship at the Cumming’s School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. She has continued her education with a surgery and cardiology residency at Michigan State University where she has remained as a professor in cardiology until 2016.

Dr. Pelosi is a Diplomate of both the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Cardiology) (ACVIM) and Surgery (ACVS). She has taught veterinary students, interns and residents for over 15 years, she has contributed to research advancement in cardiac surgery and has being actively involved in several academic leadership positions. Dr. Pelosi has also created and directed the Michigan State University – Veterinary Open Heart Team.

She is actively involved in several committees within ACVIM and ACVS. She has worked as both a surgeon and cardiologist consultant for several companies. She has authored several publications and book chapters. Outside of work, she is a certified yoga instructor.

