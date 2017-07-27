The Club at Ibis Awarded Top Honors as America’s Healthiest Club

The Club at Ibis has achieved the highest numeric score to date.

The Club at Ibis announced that it has been recognized for another prestigious industry award, one of America’s Healthiest Clubs. After an extensive onsite evaluation and a comprehensive Health Report™, Rick Ladendorf, Founder and President of America’s Healthiest Clubs, announced that The Club at Ibis has exceeded the numeric score of every club assessed to date. “Quite an accomplishment,” Mr. Ladendorf said, “as there are a number of great clubs that share the designation and over sixty private clubs who have qualified.”

Prevo Health Solutions, based out of California, is the premier wellness solutions provider and experts in the club industry and producer of America’s Healthiest Clubs. Their system recognizes and evaluates criteria that would make a healthy club, and includes:



Executive level commitment to wellness for both members and staff.

Robust recreational and fitness member programming.

Healthy menu options and healthy employee meals.

Amenities that promote and support active healthy lifestyles.

Interviews were conducted with the club's department heads, including the general manager, chef, food & beverage manager, fitness director, membership & marketing director, events coordinator, and human resources director.

“There most certainly has been a trend in the private club industry to provide superior fitness facilities, healthy dining options, and innovative programming. We make every attempt to personalize our members’ preferences to keep them active and engaged,” said John Jorritsma, Ibis’s Director of Sales & Marketing.

Mr. Ladendorf shared his overall assessment in a statement: “Integrity, Belonging, Innovation and Shared Vision (IBIS) are the CORE4 principles and the reasons why The Club at Ibis has achieved the highest numeric score to date. While America’s Healthiest Clubs share many attributes in common, The Club at Ibis stands out because of its cohesive vision, passionate collaboration, and commitment of the staff to deliver the CORE4 Ibis experience every day. Stephen J. LoGiudice, General Manager/COO, states that it is the Club’s vision to offer the members a lifestyle that centers around Ibis’s BodyMind ConnectionTM, a mantra and brand within the club, that has been helping the members stay active, healthy, and happy for many years. The Club at Ibis is the model from which others in the industry should follow to remain relevant with the changing demographics.”

The Club at Ibis recently completed a $37 million renovation and facility enhancement, including an 80,000 square-foot Clubhouse, four distinct dining venues, and a new Sports Village and aquatics center called The CORE. With over 1,800 homes, Ibis is one of the largest private club communities in Florida.

“One of our club’s missions is to develop long-term wellness strategies and implement programs to increase physical activity and healthy living with our members through fitness programming, yoga, Pilates, aquatics, golf, tennis, dining, and social events. Being named America’s Healthiest Club is an honor and a testament to our team’s continuous pursuit to improve member activity and satisfaction,” said Stephen J. LoGiudice, Ibis’s General Manager/COO.

About The Club at Ibis

Ibis is a secure, gated collection of 33 distinctly different neighborhoods located on the quiet edge of northern West Palm Beach and just minutes from the heart of the city. It is adjacent to the pristine Grassy Waters Nature Preserve, a 12,000-acre, state-protected preserve with wildlife, birds, and tropical vegetation. The Clubhouse recently completed a major enhancement and expansion to include three new dining venues and banquet accommodations up to 450 members. A new Sports Village includes a Bistro restaurant, fitness facilities, pools, spa, and a yoga wall. The 16 court Tennis Center holds friendly tournaments and weekly group play. Golf is center stage and offers 54 holes on three Nicklaus family-designed championship golf courses. Top golf instruction is headed by Martin Hall, ranked by Golf Digest as one of the game’s Top 50 instructors. For more information, call 561.624.8000 or visit http://www.clubatibis.com.