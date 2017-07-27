“We feel confident that The Right C® is the most effective vitamin C supplement on the US market,” said Lingenfelter. “EPPS is another step toward making our product available wherever high-quality supplements are sold.”

Doctor C LLC, an Arizona-based company known for its premium vitamin C supplement called The Right C®, had a successful experience at Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS).

The conference, an ECRM event, was held in Chandler, Arizona from June 25 to 28. The goal of the trade show was for sellers to meet with major retail buyers across the nutritional products industry. Nutritional product lines looking to expand their presence in the American market capitalized on the opportunity to be part of this trade show.

“Our representatives always relish the chance to meet with major industry players, especially here in our home state,” said Travis Lingenfelter, CEO of Doctor C LLC. “We focused on building those crucial business relationships with retail buyers. Showing off the benefits of our product is something we love doing.”

The Right C® is a potent vitamin C supplement with the added benefit of reducing or eliminating gastrointestinal problems many users experience from consuming vitamin C. The supplement features two innovative technologies, MultiPath® and EnterCell™, which help allow the vitamin to enter the cells through all four pathways. This leads to an amazing 400 percent better absorption rate than standard vitamin C products.

The body maintains all the vitamin C it needs to promote a strong immune system, produce collagen and boost antioxidants to help fight against free radicals throughout the body. One of its main ingredients is Riboperine™, a metabolite complex that enhances the effectiveness and absorption rates of vitamin C while also increasing amounts of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which helps to naturally boost the energy in the cells.

For more information about Doctor C and The Right C®, including full clinical studies and testimonies from medical doctors and researchers, visit http://www.therightcvitamin.com.