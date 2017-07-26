Login VSI Announces Multimedia Workload for GPU Testing

Login VSI At Login VSI, we focus on providing the best possible end user experience for virtualized desktops, through constantly improving performance, stability and availability.

Today Login VSI (http://www.loginvsi.com), the industry leader in VDI and SBC performance testing, announced the availability of a Multimedia Workload for GPU testing that increases the capability of its virtual user to run media-rich applications, pushing GPUs to deliver a higher frame-rate and a better user experience. This new workload and supporting services expand the existing Login VSI test and validation solution, making it easy to benchmark, load test and plan capacity for even the most complex virtualized desktop environments.

Research shows that while organizations have been slow in adopting GPUs in VDI and SBC, there has been steady growth from 10% in 2015 to 25% in 2017. With the competition heating up in this space between NVIDIA, AMD and Intel, we expect to see innovation and lower costs continuing to drive the use of graphics accelerating technology in both VDI and SBC. The new Multimedia Workload will help vendors with GPU solutions show their value-add in these environments, and will help end-user organizations to understand—and objectively validate—the benefits promised in their own production environments.

“At Login VSI, we focus on providing the best possible end-user experience for virtualized desktops, through constantly improving performance, stability and availability,” says Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, CEO of Login VSI. “We are seeing huge growth in the use of media-rich applications as digital transformation evolves and as our customers are using the latest media and technology to get their jobs done.”

End-users in VDI environments, such as VMware Horizon and Citrix XenDesktop, watch YouTube, use Microsoft PowerPoint, browse rich-media websites built with HTML 5, use specific business critical applications, such as radiology applications, and even use video conferencing. The new Multimedia Workload, in addition to the workloads already available, will address this new type of heavy user and therefore allow for a better representation of the different user types in a modern company. When combined with the Multimedia Workload professional services package, the workload can be customized and even instrumented to show how the desktop is performing graphically under different test conditions.

“You cannot optimize what you cannot measure, and you cannot measure what you cannot exercise,” says Blair Parkhill, Director of Products at Login VSI. “GPU technology has dramatically changed the playing field for delivering a great end-user experience. Our testing shows that the relationship between the GPU and CPU is something that needs to be understood when architecting solutions. It’s not always intuitive, but the more you test, the more you will know and there are many things you can do to guarantee the best digital workplace.”

Login VSI measures performance from the user’s perspective (outside-in). Its virtual user technology allows for continuous testing of desktop infrastructure availability and performance, also when real users are not present. This approach prevents performance issues and predicts end-user experience to ensure business critical VDI and SBC environments don’t fail and keep performing well. While current monitoring tools need real user activity to create and then measure machine specific statistics (like % of CPU usage), Login VSI’s products work with virtual users to allow for pre-production load-testing and post-production 24/7 availability and performance verification.

The new Multimedia Workload is available as of today. Existing users can download the new workload for free at https://www.loginvsi.com/products/login-vsi/add-ons/multimedia-workload. New users can download a trial version of Login VSI, or Login PI, that includes the new workload at https://www.loginvsi.com/free-trial-request.

For more detailed information on the new Multimedia Workload, Login VSI, and Login PI, please visit http://www.loginvsi.com, or follow us on twitter @loginvsi.