Margot Connor, CEO of RoosterBio Inc., Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. expected graduate, earned a position on Baltimore Business Journal’s 2017 Tech 10 List of “outstanding professionals in the technology industry.” The Tech 10 List honors those who stand out among peers for contributions to the technology industry within their local community. Honorees are “CEOs and founders of tech companies, leaders of incubators, and investors at venture capital (VC) firms…who are building a robust tech community.” Nominations were submitted by community members.

BBJ’s announcement notes: “The 10 men and women featured…have invested themselves, their companies, their time, and often, their money into developing a new reality for Baltimore” and beyond.

The technology industry represents a significant component of Maryland’s economy. Successful emergent companies, such as RoosterBio, founded in 2012 at the Frederick Innovative Technology Center (FITCI), add jobs and resources while pushing the limits of science. RoosterBio is revolutionizing how stem cells are used in research and product development by providing standardized stem cell product platforms that enable rapid, economic clinical and commercial translation. RoosterBio’s innovative solutions to critical industry bottlenecks are powering next-generation stem cell-based therapies, thereby accelerating Regenerative Medicine (RM) and empowering life-saving cures for patients Worldwide.

Ms. Connor has over 25 years of diversified Life Science industry experience, holding various executive positions at companies such as Lonza Group, FMC, Chr. Hansen and Unilever. Ms. Connor says she is humbled by the nomination and continues to be inspired to surge forward in the spirit of her company’s namesake mascot: “Roosters proclaim the first light of day, and RoosterBio is here to proudly usher in the dawn of a new day in Regenerative Medicine. We’re thrilled by Baltimore Business Journal’s Tech 10 acknowledgement, and the entire team at RoosterBio shares in this honor. Each individual at RoosterBio has true passion, and they’ve dedicated themselves to the mission of furthering the RM industry, one customer at a time. Further, RoosterBio wouldn't be in this position today without the support of Maryland's startup ecosystem, including FITCI, Frederick County, TEDCO and the Maryland and Frederick Offices of Economic Development.”

Winners will be honored at an event on Sept. 21st featuring a keynote speech by one of the premier winners, Jen Meyer, CEO of Betamore. For more information about RoosterBio, visit http://www.roosterbio.com.

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI), is a business incubator and accelerator dedicated to nourishing a range of emerging bio and technology start-ups.