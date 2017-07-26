High-rise buildings have special challenges when it comes to fire safety. It is incumbent on owners and managers of buildings to ensure that every method available is employed to lower the danger of a fire, including installing sprinklers when needed.

A July 18th article in The Las Vegas Review Journal reports on a new law being proposed by Honolulu, Hawaii Mayor Kirk Caldwell. The statute would make it mandatory for all high-rise structures in the city to have fire sprinkler systems in place, regardless of the year they were built. (The current laws date back to 1983 and 2001.) The move comes in the wake of a devastating fire that killed three and injured 12 in a local high-rise building. That building, built in 1971, was not covered by any of the extant laws mandating sprinklers in tall buildings. Los Angeles Area consulting company, Fire Protection Group, Inc. says that the Las Vegas Review Journal story underlines the reality that, regardless of when a structure might have been built, it is incumbent on owners and managers of buildings to ensure that every method available is employed to lower the danger of a fire, including installing sprinklers when needed.

Fire Protection Group, Inc. notes that fire safety is about a lot more than living up to the letter of laws and fire codes. It’s both a moral and a fiduciary obligation to prevent a tragedy – as well as the extreme costs, including liability, that can destroy a business. That’s why, the group notes, it’s important to work with genuine experts such as the firm’s lead engineer and general manager, George Saadian. As someone who has helped to revise many of the codes currently on the books, Mr. Saadian and his team can craft a plan that helps those responsible for a building commit to what systems they require and ensure that they are installed and maintained properly. The company notes that its roster also includes two widely respected veterans of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD): Captain Bob Holloway and retired chief Al Hernandez.

Fire safety is a highly complex issue for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings of all sizes, says Fire Protection Group, Inc. For example, there are many types of sprinkler systems available and few laypeople know how, for example, a Viking sprinkler system might differ from other types of systems – and whether they are truly appropriate for a particular building. That’s why, the group notes, that when it comes to ensuring the safety of both lives and property while also protecting the bottom line, they strongly recommend turning to a highly experienced team of fire safety professionals for comprehensive support.

