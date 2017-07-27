Candidate.Guru Partners with CPI Florida

Candidate.Guru, provider of the leading recruiting technology platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to match candidates to employers, today announced a strategic partnership with CPI Florida, the Florida and Caribbean region operations for Career Partners International (CPI) one of the world’s largest and most successful global talent management consultancies.

Candidate.Guru, provider of the leading recruiting technology platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to match candidates to employers, today announced a strategic partnership with CPI Florida, the Florida and Caribbean region operations for Career Partners International (CPI) one of the world’s largest and most successful global talent management consultancies.

With the partnership, CPI Florida clients will gain access to Candidate.Guru technology – providing the ability to predict a culture fit between job candidates and companies, without the need for surveys and assessment tools. According to a recent study by Forbes magazine, 60% of new hires fail because of a bad match with the hiring manager and company. Candidate.Guru is solving this problem and CPI Florida is excited to bring this advanced technology to their users.

“By partnering with Candidate.Guru, we enable our customers throughout the Florida and Caribbean regions to leverage the latest artificial intelligence technology to both speed up the recruitment timeline and optimize retention results. Our collaboration reinforces our continuous desire to bring the most innovative talent acquisition thought leadership to our clients,” said Robert Newland, President & CEO of CPI Florida.

Chris Daniels, Founder & CEO of Candidate.Guru said, “With successful client relationships within the Florida and Caribbean region, our home market, CPI Florida is a respected leader in the talent management space. We are dedicated to creating a partnership that will unlock significant value for both companies, and our respective clients and users.”

The new relationship, which further integrates the emerging world of people analytics and traditional talent acquisition, creates a highly compelling value proposition for growing employers that wish to leverage the value of big data into their talent acquisition and retention efforts.

About CPI Florida:

CPI Florida, the Florida and Caribbean region operations for Career Partners International (CPI), is a full-service outplacement, leadership development, HR consulting, executive coaching and executive recruiting company with over 20 years of experience. With offices in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico, organizations of all sizes are assured they have local career experts with global reach to provide talent management solutions to their organization. Please visit http://www.cpi-florida.com/ to learn more

About Candidate.Guru:

Founded in 2014, Candidate.Guru is a patent pending cloud-based solution that can predict a culture fit between job candidates and companies without the need for surveys and assessment tools. The Candidate.Guru Culture Fit Prediction Engine™ combines machine learning, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to help recruiting organizations curate and prioritize massive candidate pools based on the best possible fits for their companies. Candidate.Guru is working in partnership with the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition and the Florida Institute for the Commercialization of Public Research. Please visit http://www.candidate.guru/ to learn more.