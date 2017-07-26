LightEdge Opens Its Expanded Data Center Campus in Altoona

The new facility maintains the company’s state-of-the-art security and networking standards.

LightEdge Solutions announced today that its second Altoona, Iowa, data center is now open. The latest construction took place on a 7.3-acre plot of land, directly adjacent to its current 30,000-square-foot building. Similar to the original facility, the second data center was designed to be broken out into four separate quadrants. It currently has two 10,000-square-foot data center suites and spans 48,000 square feet.

There are provisions for an additional 26,000-square-foot expansion that would accommodate two more 10,000-square-foot data halls. The new facility maintains the company’s state-of-the-art security and networking standards, while also providing customers with a sleek, 6,000-square-foot area for office and meeting space, plus a 24/7/365 staffed Network Operations Center (NOC).

The most recent build on its data center campus brought LightEdge back into partnership with Des Moines-based construction company, The Ball Team.

“The Ball Team has enjoyed a long-term relationship with LightEdge and its vision to provide first tier data storage and data management in our region, as well as nationally,” said Rick Ball, Managing Partner for the Ball Team. “We have also enjoyed the partnership with Schneider Electric and the design Team Bell Knott in collaborating on another solid addition to the LightEdge location.”

In its continued efforts to provide best-in-class colocation designs and solutions, LightEdge partnered with industry-leading, global specialist in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric.

“LightEdge needed a strategic partner that understood colocation design and could implement a cost-effective solution. Schneider Electric became that trusted advisor and design/build partner by delivering a flexible, scalable solution while also providing the depth and breadth of industry knowledge that LightEdge required,” said Wayne Reeves, Director of Mission Critical Services at Schneider Electric. “We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship by providing solutions ensuring the optimal performance of LightEdge’s data centers.”

This ground-up build follows the late 2015 expansion of its original facility. The current Altoona facility opened in 2007 and was the first data center to open in the area. The facility is now neighbored by Facebook and Microsoft data centers.

The location of LightEdge’s data center campus has been strategically selected based on ease of access to major U.S. markets, low power costs and attractive customer tax incentive programs.

Altoona data center customers enjoy environmentally green power costs at some of the lowest rates in the nation, and a 100 percent tax exemption on hardware and software used in data processing and storage. Over the past 10 years, LightEdge has more than tripled the facility capacity and has already received strong tenancy interest for a variety of flexible colocation options including rack, small and large secure cages and private suites with and without dedicated mechanical and electrical equipment. All of LightEdge’s data centers are unified through a connected fiber backbone and is serviced by the leading fiber providers in the market.

LightEdge was purchased by the Anschutz Corporation in 2008, which has provided the strong financial backing and stability to continue this rapid growth throughout the Midwest. This construction news comes just before the two-year anniversary of the grand opening of LightEdge’s data center facility in Kansas City, Missouri, within SubTropolis Technology Center.

About LightEdge Solutions

LightEdge Solutions is an experienced and proven leader in, data center, Enterprise IT cloud solutions, and network integration, providing businesses with reliable access to Fortune 100-level infrastructure that quickly adapts and scales to meet changing business requirements. LightEdge, which is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. LightEdge serves both Midwestern and national companies from its five regional office locations with scalable and customized IT solutions that leverage a fully redundant network backbone connecting all carrier neutral data centers, as well as an experienced team of engineers. For more information, visit http://www.lightedge.com.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of $26 billion US (~€25 billion) in FY2016, our 144,000+ employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On. http://www.schneider-electric.us

About Ball Team:

With Iowa roots and a number of years working in the industry, Rick Ball, Bob Sodders, Russ Smith and Raymond Karns came together in 2011 to form Ball Team. From the beginning, Ball Team has operated with the philosophy of making clients the number-one priority. What began as a company to assist local organizations with the review, evaluation, and implementation of construction needs has since expanded to a national approach. Since our inception, we have grown from a 4-person team to a team of more than 30. No matter how big or small, we remain committed to providing general contracting and commercial construction projects with integrity and creativity. Visit http://buildwithball.com/why-ball-team/history/ to learn more.