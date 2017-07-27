Traka's key and asset management systems now integrate with Open Options’ DNA Fusion platform We’re excited about this partnership. Open Options end users have been looking for ways to manage physical keys and equipment from the familiar DNA Fusion UI, and now it’s possible.

Traka announced today that its Traka32 and Traka Web software are now integrated with Open Options’ DNA Fusion platform extending its reach to secure, manage and audit physical keys, fleets and equipment at the core of any business.

“We’re excited to offer a joint solution between our DNA Fusion access control software and Traka’s key management systems,” said Open Options President and General Manager Jonathan Berman. “Open Options is dedicated to providing open platform solutions, which is why we continually work with leading security providers to develop integrations that give end users a choice in their access control products.”

DNA Fusion is the standard in open platform access control software and connects with leading security technologies to provide a best-of-breed security solution. DNA Fusion also contains numerous customer-centric features, allowing for effortless security management and a truly user-friendly experience.

“We’re excited about this partnership. Open Options end users have been looking for ways to manage physical keys and equipment from the familiar DNA Fusion UI, and now it’s possible,” states Craig Newell, VP of Strategic Business Development at Traka USA. “The integration allows DNA Fusion admins to control access and report on assets held in Traka, while minimizing administrative overhead. It helps bridge a common gap between security teams and other areas of the business that benefit greatly from controlled access to physical assets such as laptops, radios, vehicles and facility keys."

Traka provides electronic key control and intelligent locker systems, allowing organizations to control, monitor and record the use of their important physical assets including facilities, equipment, machinery and vehicles. Their products can be used alone or integrated with many of the world’s leading access control systems.

About Traka USA

Traka USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASSA ABLOY, Ltd., working with organizations around the world to secure and manage keys and equipment crucial to daily functions. Their solutions utilize intelligent key cabinets and locker systems managed by browser-based enterprise software, bringing control and accountability to the core of any business. Its customer base covers a range of sectors including defense, correctional facilities, education, hospitality, travel, healthcare, logistics and data centers.

Traka USA is part of a global network of trained distributors and channel partners, providing sales, consultancy, installation and support services for its growing global customer base. To learn more, visit http://www.trakausa.com.