This collaboration brings together the clinical expertise of Mayo Clinic, the extensive deep learning infrastructure and experience we have gained over the past six years here at NLP Logix, and the ability to quickly distribute these models via Azure.

NLP Logix today announced a collaboration to develop deep learning algorithms targeted towards leveraging the years of diagnostic excellence by Mayo Clinic and the experience in developing and deploying artificial intelligence solutions by NLP Logix. The first product suite will be distributed through the Microsoft Azure platform and will focus on assisting physicians to more accurately and efficiently diagnose strokes in patients, one of the leading causes of death and debilitation in the world.

Artificial intelligence has most recently been associated with self-driving cars, facial recognition on FaceBook and Google, and Amazon’s home device offerings. This collaboration with Mayo Clinic is intended to bring this breakthrough technology to healthcare.

“This collaboration is bringing together the clinical expertise of Mayo Clinic, the extensive deep learning infrastructure and experience we have gained over the past six years here at NLP Logix, and the ability to quickly distribute these models via Azure,” said Matt Berseth, Lead Scientist, NLP Logix. “Artificial intelligence takes massive amounts of data to achieve results that are on par with humans and accurate data is essential to success. We're excited to collaborate with the world-renowned Mayo Clinic to develop products for the healthcare industry and we know we are working with the best to be able to deliver significant clinical value.”

“We are excited to be on the forefront of delivering the promise of artificial intelligence to improve patient care,” said W. David Freeman, M.D., neurologist at the Mayo Clinic campus in Florida. “To begin, we are focusing on developing a suite of stroke detection algorithms, which will be trained using the vast amount of de-identified clinical data Mayo Clinic has collected over the years.

The growing number of data science competitions sponsored by industry leading technology companies in collaboration with clinical research organizations across the world, highlight the significance of research in the area of deep learning in healthcare. This collaboration between NLP Logix, Mayo Clinic and Microsoft, will accelerate bringing deep learning theory from the lab to deliver real world value to the patient.

“Deep learning has shown early promise to be able to make significant contributions to the science of medicine and improve patient care,” said Charles Bruce, M.D., cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic campus in Florida. “We are excited to accelerate the potentials of artificial intelligence into true clinical value to our patients across the world.”

Mayo Clinic, Dr. W. David Freeman and Dr. Charles Bruce have a financial interest in the technology referenced in this news release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About NLP Logix

NLP Logix is an advanced analytics and machine learning data product and services company, which has grown from a vision in 2011 to one of the fastest growing teams of deep learning practitioners. NLP Logix delivers its solutions through LogixStudio, the company’s proprietary platform that gives a customer the ability to quickly leverage the growing library of algorithms and deploy them into their workflow. NLP Logix is delivering predictive modeling and machine learning solutions to customers across a wide swath of industries, including financial services, energy, healthcare, government, human resources and others. NLP Logix was recently recognized as one of the top 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Northeast Florida by the Jacksonville Business Journal for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit http://www.nlplogix.com.