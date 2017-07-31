The McLean Group Advises Atlantic Exhibits on its Sale to Impact XM

Impact XM, a global experiential marketing agency, acquired Chantilly, VA-headquartered Atlantic Exhibits (Atlantic), a full-service exhibit and event company. The McLean Group’s Travel & Hospitality practice served as the exclusive transaction advisor to Atlantic.

Since 1988, Atlantic has specialized in trade show exhibit, event, museum and corporate interior design and build, as well as program management. Atlantic boasts a broad customer base of Fortune 500 companies. The move bolsters Impact XM’s capabilities, footprint, and further strengthens its position as a leader in face-to-face marketing.

For 40 years, Impact XM has crafted strategic audience engagements through live and digital experiential marketing that delivers purposeful metrics across business and consumer trade shows, user conferences, event activations and digital engagements. Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Aviation, Healthcare, Technology and Industrial sectors.

Over the last several years, Atlantic has grown significantly under the leadership of its founder and CEO David Beach who commented, “Selling a company you have built from the ground up is a difficult and emotional decision. The McLean Group did an excellent job advising us through this transaction by running an efficient process and helping us to select the best partner moving forward. They were able to successfully navigate various deal sensitivities and ensure the transaction crossed the finish line.”

As part of the acquisition, David Beach will be moving on to pursue other business ventures. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.