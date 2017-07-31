This novel addition to PicoWay enables optimal treatment for blue and green tattoos, and is a welcome addition to the 532 and 1,064 nm wavelengths already available with the PicoWay.

One in seven American adults who have a tattoo regret it; fortunately, removal is now easier and faster than ever. Yes, we say this a lot about Delete's lasers but it’s more true today than ever before. Delete is proud to announce a new addition to Delete's PicoWay Laser; The 785 nm Wavelength. This new element to the laser allows Delete's doctors to hit blues and greens more effectively than previous.

Dr. Eric Bernstein has said, “This is the first, ever, 785 nm wavelength picosecond-domain laser in the world. This novel addition to PicoWay enables optimal treatment for blue and green tattoos, and is a welcome addition to the 532 and 1,064 nm wavelengths already available with the PicoWay.”

Delete Tattoo Removal & Laser Salon is the first in Arizona with the latest PicoWay laser technology, which is cutting the time it takes to remove unwanted tattoos by 50 percent or more. The new laser technology received FDA approval in November of 2015. The new 785 nm wavelength further enhances the already strong capabilities of the PicoWay laser for tattoo removal, adding to its ability to clear multicolored tattoos quickly and safely. “Adding the new laser to Delete's treatment options gives us the ability to break up the ink much faster and treat all skin types,” explains Dr. Jennifer Mundt, “This has revolutionized Delete's patients’ removal experience, and allowed us to effectively erase tattoos of any color in half as many treatments.”

The PicoWay is the best in laser technology from Syneron Candela, a known and trusted name in aesthetic lasers. The laser is able to produce fast results by delivering ultra-short bursts of energy that break up tattoo ink into more easily eliminated particles, making removal more efficient. PicoWay is also unique in that it’s an ideal, effective option for all different skin tones.

“Removing a tattoo safely always requires time between treatments for the destroyed ink to be removed by your body,” adds Marci Zimmerman, owner and founder of Delete. “But now, using the PicoWay, a tattoo that used to require eight to 12 visits will now only require four to six visits for a complete removal.”

Individual treatment sessions with the Picoway laser begin at $200. Payment plans, pre-payment discounts and financing options are available. Delete Tattoo Removal is the only premier salon in Arizona that specializes in tattoo removal and has three licensed physicians on-staff administering each patient’s removal treatments. This also allows Delete to offer Lidocaine to numb a treatment area and reduce pain by 95 percent.

Delete's cutting edge technology, high standards of service and consistent results earned them recognition as the best in tattoo removal in Arizona Foothills’ 2015 Best of Delete's Valley.

Delete is located at 6020 N. 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016. For more information on Delete Tattoo Removal Salon and its service, visit deleteitnow.com or call (602) 343-6355.

Delete also has their #UncoolTattooContest now until August 15. The grand prize winner of free tattoo removal will be announced on August 21st. Contestants who enter to win, they will receive free numbing for the entirety of their tattoo removal with Delete.

